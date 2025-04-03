Why is Gen Z investing in rest like never before?

In a world that once glorified hustle culture, Gen Z is rewriting the script. Unlike previous generations that prided themselves on burning the midnight oil, today’s young adults are prioritising rest like never before. From luxury sleep products to wellness retreats, rest is no longer seen as unproductive. But what’s driving this shift?

The backlash against hustle culture

For years, success was synonymous with exhaustion. The ‘rise and grind’ mentality shaped work culture, making burnout seem like a badge of honour. But Gen Z, having grown up watching millennials suffer from chronic stress, is taking a different approach. They value work-life balance over long hours, choosing jobs that allow flexibility and prioritising self-care over constant productivity.