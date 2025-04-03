Why is Gen Z investing in rest like never before?

In a world that once glorified hustle culture, Gen Z is rewriting the script. Unlike previous generations that prided themselves on burning the midnight oil, today’s young adults are prioritising rest like never before. From luxury sleep products to wellness retreats, rest is no longer seen as unproductive. But what’s driving this shift?
For years, success was synonymous with exhaustion. The ‘rise and grind’ mentality shaped work culture, making burnout seem like a badge of honour. But Gen Z, having grown up watching millennials suffer from chronic stress, is taking a different approach. They value work-life balance over long hours, choosing jobs that allow flexibility and prioritising self-care over constant productivity.
Gen Z is investing in high-quality rest with cutting-edge sleep tech. From weighted blankets and sunrise alarm clocks to smart mattresses and sleep-tracking apps, they’re embracing tools that optimise rest. The global sleep economy is booming, with brands marketing everything from melatonin gummies to ‘sleepy girl mocktails’—all targeted at a generation determined to wake up refreshed.
Rest isn’t just a private habit—it’s a public statement. Social media is filled with ‘napfluencers’ promoting the benefits of rest, while the rise of ‘clean girl’ and ‘soft life’ aesthetics emphasise slow living and relaxation. Unlike older generations that saw rest as an afterthought, Gen Z views sleep as an investment in longevity and happiness.
In an era where burnout is common and digital distractions are endless, true rest has become a privilege. From high-end sleep retreats to bedtime skincare rituals, rest is no longer just about getting eight hours—it’s a lifestyle. For Gen Z, slowing down isn’t lazy; it’s a power move.