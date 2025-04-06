Master the art of exfoliation while sitting at home

There are several ways of exfoliation. The very basic one is scrubbing. It uses scrubbers to gently scrub all over the skin to physically remove the dead skin. However, it does have one drawback which is causing microtears on the skin at times due to the abrasive nature of the scrubber.

The second process is the use of chemicals like alpha-hydroxy acids or beta-hydroxyl acids which dissolve the dead skin cells. Of course, there are no chances of microtears here but it is suggested that one is completely aware of the chemicals used and the kind of response or reactions it can have when in contact with the skin. The third option is the Enzymatic exfoliation where natural enzymes present in papaya or pineapples help in gentle breakdown of the dead skin cells.