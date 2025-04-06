Master the art of exfoliation while sitting at home

Ever feel the growing whiteness and dryness in your skin which, as a result, makes your skin rough, itchy and dull? This is because of the excessive dead cells present under the surface of your skin. If you feel the same then it is time to get a good Exfoliation which basically refers to the removal of these dead skin cells so that you are left with a smoother skin texture, devoid of pores and a glowy skin. Exfoliation as a process also helps in better absorption of serums and moisturizers in the body as the extra layer of dead cells preventing them from working their best, gets removed.
What are the best processes of Exfoliation?
There are several ways of exfoliation. The very basic one is scrubbing. It uses scrubbers to gently scrub all over the skin to physically remove the dead skin. However, it does have one drawback which is causing microtears on the skin at times due to the abrasive nature of the scrubber.
The second process is the use of chemicals like alpha-hydroxy acids or beta-hydroxyl acids which dissolve the dead skin cells. Of course, there are no chances of microtears here but it is suggested that one is completely aware of the chemicals used and the kind of response or reactions it can have when in contact with the skin. The third option is the Enzymatic exfoliation where natural enzymes present in papaya or pineapples help in gentle breakdown of the dead skin cells.
How to get that flawless skin with Natural Exfoliation methods?
In case you rely on natural ingredients and home-made processes for exfoliation, then ingredients like honey, sugar, coffee, oats, and yogurt are good choices for the same. You can make your own exfoliation scrubs and from kitchen ingredients and see the results shortly. We give you two quick recipes to get that flawless skin while sitting at home.
Oats and Yogurt
If you have a sensitive skin and are very skeptical of using anything on your skin, then try the oats and yogurt mark. While oats is instrumental in removing the dead skin cells yogurt accounts for returning hydration to the skin. You can mix ¼ cup of finely ground oats or oat flour with 2 tbsp plain yogurt. If you prefer for extra hydration a spoon of honey can also be added but it is optional. Mix well. Apply on face and body. Leave it on for 10 minutes and wash it with lukewarm water. Always apply a moisturiser after.
Coffee- drink it … exfoliate with it…
Want to get rid of the dullness and dryness of the skin and have a glowy look on your face? Then check out the magic of coffee scrubs. While these are readily available in the market too, but nothing better than making and storing some at home. Take ½ cup used coffee grounds, 2 tbsp coconut oil anf 1 tbsp brown sugar and mix them together. Apply on your skin especially on dark and dull areas like elbow corners or knee. Leave it on for 10 minutes before washing it off and use a moisturiser after.