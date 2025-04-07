Why is pink clay slowly topping the beauty list?

Those keeping a keen track of new skincare products might have probably spotted Pink clay as an emerging self-care ingredient in several skincare products. Pink clay is called so because of the light pink hue of its colour which comes from the fusion of red and white clays. It is often used in skin creams and specially masks for achieving a better skin texture.
Why should you apply pink clay on your skin?
While pink clay is slowing getting more recognition and is becoming a crucial ingredient for several skincare products, it is important to know what makes pink clay so suitable for the skin. It acts as an exfoliator and removes all the dead skin cells from underneath your skin layers, leaving your skin smooth and with a natural glow. One of the most important properties of Pink Clay is that it helps in detoxification of the skin. Since it is known to draw your toxins and impurities from the skin, it is often referred to those individuals who have severe skin acnes or pimples.
Interestingly, as one knows that clay often dries up and leaves a very stretched layer on the skin when applied, Pink clay even when dry retains moisture and hydrates the skin from within. One is not subject to the uncomforting irritation caused due to dry clay on the face. Furthermore, it helps in blood circulation which accounts for the natural pinkish glow which develops on the face if you are a regular user of pink clay.
Pink clay is also a balancer when it comes to excessive oil production in the body. With inherent properties of balancing sebum production it helps in hydrating and producing desired oil for dry skin types and reduces the excessive oil production and soothes the skin for those with oily skin. Thus, making it one product, suitable for both types of skin.
Here’s a quick DIY pink clay mask recipe
To make a simple pink clay mask at home all you need to have is 2 tbsps of Pink Clay, 1 tbsp of aloe vera gel which helps in soothing the skin, 1 tsp of honey which have antibacterial properties and 1-2 tbsp of rose water or plain water, depending on your choice. Mix all the ingredients well and your mask is ready. It can be applied for 10-15 minutes one or two times a week. After it dries off, wash it with lukewarm water and do not forget to apply a suitable moisturiser.