Horoscope/Angel Calendar: Here’s your weekly oracle guidance for April 11–17

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 19)

This is an ideal week for you to act upon your plans. Your creativity will be rewarded in the most luxurious and abundant forms. For those who are dealing with emotions and issues at work, wisdom and objectivity are critical right now. Stay in your integrity. Toxic energy from others will try to cause harm; you need not go through your current challenges alone. Lucky colour: Royal blue

TAURUS (Apr 20-May 20)

Abundant rewards for your hard work and a welldeserved holiday are all for your highest good. Release yourself from burdensome situations and enjoy the company of your loved one. Your dreams are going to be fulfilled. Have faith in the divine planning. For those who have been going through a difficult time at work or home, it is time you release the past. Lucky colour: Bright pink

GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Your plans will work out exactly the way you have envisioned. There is light at the end of the tunnel. So breathe a sigh of relief and make new plans. In the future, you will have to make some critical decisions where you will have to move quickly and choose logic over emotions. For those who are in a steady relationship, this is the time to prove your love and loyalty. Lucky colours: White, light green

CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

There is a change in your path. Break free of procrastination and embrace the opportunities that this change brings. Success will come only through objective compromise, self-control, and patience. With a forgiving and healing energy, move ahead in life and take the leap of faith. Lucky colours: Yellow, brown

LEO (July 23-Aug 22)

If you have been fighting for justice or fighting for your ideologies, then there is good news for you. The ruling will be made in your favour soon. You will have to monitor your expenses in the coming months; overindulgence needs to be curbed and monitored. Do not resist changes. On the work front, do what you love. Lucky colours: Orange, brown

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sep 22)

Lucky are those who are surrounded by the unconditional love and affection of someone who genuinely cares for them. Do not give up on those you love. A situation will arise and end; you will be free. New opportunities for happiness will follow. The wheel of fortune will favour you; a new beginning will mark the end of delays. Lucky colour: Purple

LIBRA (Sep 23-Oct 22)

It is safe to trust people who are offering you their unconditional support. They are in awe of your power. You can accomplish many things at once; follow your creative passion. New resources of money, time, or support are on the cards. A change in job or relocation is for your highest good. For those who are manifesting love, welcome true romance. Lucky colours: Aqua blue, grey, or light green

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21)

Make a wish, and your dreams will become reality. Joyful times ahead are in the cards. Expect a great quality time to be spent in the company of your loved ones. There is so much to be grateful for, as financial success and a promise of a retirement life in the future are getting manifested for you. A rich and rewarding family life is the gift that you get for all your hard work and dedication. Lucky colour: Teal green, power blue

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21)

If you are stuck in a toxic relationship or you want some answers from the universe, then seeking spiritual guidance is the only way forward. You have the power to be a light to others. This is the time for you to improvise your plans. Listen to your intuition for accurate guidance. Face your fears. You have the power of wisdom, so go after what you want. Lucky colours: Rust orange, beige, copper brown

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19)

Release the past, and you will grow from this situation. Follow your heart and believe in the true power of home and family. Through the power of your trustworthy psychic information, you shall be able to overcome any hurdles or obstacles coming your way. This is a week where you wish you needed to monitor your health. Seek relief from stress. Lucky colours: Red, dark blue

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18)

On the work front, you need to keep your eyes only on the big picture. Your experience at work will lead to great success. Your concern for others is a gift not everybody is blessed with. Your body needs to detox completely. Unnecessary worry based on lack of self-confidence is not the right way forward. You have to make some critical decisions. Lucky colours: Bright yellow, golden

PISCES (Feb 19-Mar 20)

You know exactly what to do in this situation. Your knowledge, wisdom, and benefit of experience will come in handy. This is the time for your career rather than relationships. For those who are wishing to get into a partnership, both on a personal and a professional level, need to be in sync with the thought process of the other one. Lucky colour: Aqua blue