How to be good at skincare while travelling

Travel is all about new experiences, spontaneous plans and postcard-worthy moments, but your skin doesn’t always get the memo (rude). Between the recycled air on flights, unfamiliar climates and irregular sleep, your skin can take a serious hit. The good news? A few simple tweaks to your routine can keep your skin happy no matter where you land?

How do you curate your travel skincare?

Let’s start with the ultimate skin saviour: hydration. Flights, especially long ones, can leave your skin feeling tight and parched thanks to the super dry cabin air. Before takeoff, apply a solid layer of moisturiser, something rich but not greasy and seal it in with a facial mist. Don’t forget to drink water throughout your journey; If you’re feeling fancy, a spritz of rosewater or aloe mist mid-flight cab work wonders (and make you feel like a first-class passenger even if you’re in seat 34B)