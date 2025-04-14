How to be good at skincare while travelling

Travel is all about new experiences, spontaneous plans and postcard-worthy moments, but your skin doesn’t always get the memo (rude). Between the recycled air on flights, unfamiliar climates and irregular sleep, your skin can take a serious hit. The good news? A few simple tweaks to your routine can keep your skin happy no matter where you land?
Let’s start with the ultimate skin saviour: hydration. Flights, especially long ones, can leave your skin feeling tight and parched thanks to the super dry cabin air. Before takeoff, apply a solid layer of moisturiser, something rich but not greasy and seal it in with a facial mist. Don’t forget to drink water throughout your journey; If you’re feeling fancy, a spritz of rosewater or aloe mist mid-flight cab work wonders (and make you feel like a first-class passenger even if you’re in seat 34B)
Packing for skincare doesn’t have to mean stuffing your entire bathroom into a carry-on. The trick is to go mini, but mighty. Choose a gentle cleanser, a travel-sized moisturiser, sunscreen and a nourishing night cream or overnight mask. You don’t need your full 10-step routine, just the essentials that keep your skin balanced. Pro top: contact lens cases make great tiny containers for creams and serums, saving both space and weight.
One non-negotiable? Sunscreen. No matter your destination, tropical beach, snow-capped mountain or cloud city, SPF is a must. The sun can be sneaky and your skin doesn’t care whether you’re sightseeing or sipping cocktails. A broad-spectrum SPF 30 or higher is your best defense and yes reapplying every couple of hours is just as important on vacation as it is at home.
Sleep is another major player in the skin game and travel can seriously mess with your routine. Jet lag, news beds and packed itineraries can leave your face looking puffy and tired. Try to keep a consistent sleep schedule if possible and if not a good eye gel and a silk sleep mask can help fake a full eight hours.
Also a gentle reminder: hotel soap is not skincare. No matter how tempting it is to use what’s on the sink, stick to the products your skin already knows and loves. Travelling is not the time to experiment with new formulas, especially if you’re prone to sensitivity or breakouts.
Finally be mindful of what you’re snacking on. Airport food and road trip treats are fun, but your skin will thank you for choosing antioxidant-rich options like berries, nuts or even a square of dark chocolate. Healthy snacking can actually help maintain that lit-from-within glow while you’re out living your best travel life.