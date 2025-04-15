Your skin’s summer glow-up starts with the right body oil

Body oils are no longer reserved for winter hydration. This summer, they’re making a dewy comeback—not just as a luxe skincare step, but as a glow-up essential. The right body oil can give your skin a silky, non-sticky sheen while locking in moisture and even boosting your SPF game.

How to use body oil in the heat

The trick is in the timing. Always apply body oil right after a shower, while your skin is still damp. This helps lock in hydration without leaving behind an oily residue. For daytime use, go for lightweight dry oils or shimmer-infused glow oils that absorb quickly and don’t clog pores. At night, richer blends like almond or sesame oil can double as a body treatment.