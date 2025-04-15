Beauty and Wellness

Your skin’s summer glow-up starts with the right body oil

Glow smarter, not greasier: The ultimate guide to staying radiant in the heat
With the right oil and technique, you can glisten all summer long
With the right oil and technique, you can glisten all summer long
Published on
Updated on
2 min read

Body oils are no longer reserved for winter hydration. This summer, they’re making a dewy comeback—not just as a luxe skincare step, but as a glow-up essential. The right body oil can give your skin a silky, non-sticky sheen while locking in moisture and even boosting your SPF game.

How to use body oil in the heat

The trick is in the timing. Always apply body oil right after a shower, while your skin is still damp. This helps lock in hydration without leaving behind an oily residue. For daytime use, go for lightweight dry oils or shimmer-infused glow oils that absorb quickly and don’t clog pores. At night, richer blends like almond or sesame oil can double as a body treatment.

Always apply body oil right after a shower, while your skin is still damp
Always apply body oil right after a shower, while your skin is still dampPexels

Pick according to your skin type

  • Oily or Acne-Prone Skin: Look for fast-absorbing dry oils like grapeseed, jojoba, or squalane. These won’t clog pores or leave you sticky.

  • Dry Skin: Reach for richer oils like coconut, sweet almond, or rosehip. These deeply hydrate and work well overnight.

  • Sensitive Skin: Fragrance-free options with calming ingredients like calendula or oat oil can soothe and nourish.

The right body oil can give your skin a silky, non-sticky sheen
The right body oil can give your skin a silky, non-sticky sheenPexels

Glow oils for that extra summer radiance

Want a sun-kissed shimmer? Opt for glow oils with subtle bronzing or light-reflecting pigments. They work beautifully on collarbones, shoulders, and legs for a photo-ready finish.

Pro Tips

  • Mix a few drops with your regular body lotion for a lighter finish.

  • Use body oil before SPF (not instead of!) to help spread your sunscreen evenly.

  • Keep your oil in the fridge for an ultra-refreshing post-sun treat.

With the right oil and technique, you can glisten all summer long.

With the right oil and technique, you can glisten all summer long
How to be good at skincare while travelling
body oil
summer glow-up

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com