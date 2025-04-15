Your skin’s summer glow-up starts with the right body oil

Body oils are no longer reserved for winter hydration. This summer, they’re making a dewy comeback—not just as a luxe skincare step, but as a glow-up essential. The right body oil can give your skin a silky, non-sticky sheen while locking in moisture and even boosting your SPF game.
The trick is in the timing. Always apply body oil right after a shower, while your skin is still damp. This helps lock in hydration without leaving behind an oily residue. For daytime use, go for lightweight dry oils or shimmer-infused glow oils that absorb quickly and don’t clog pores. At night, richer blends like almond or sesame oil can double as a body treatment.
Oily or Acne-Prone Skin: Look for fast-absorbing dry oils like grapeseed, jojoba, or squalane. These won’t clog pores or leave you sticky.
Dry Skin: Reach for richer oils like coconut, sweet almond, or rosehip. These deeply hydrate and work well overnight.
Sensitive Skin: Fragrance-free options with calming ingredients like calendula or oat oil can soothe and nourish.
Want a sun-kissed shimmer? Opt for glow oils with subtle bronzing or light-reflecting pigments. They work beautifully on collarbones, shoulders, and legs for a photo-ready finish.
Pro Tips
Mix a few drops with your regular body lotion for a lighter finish.
Use body oil before SPF (not instead of!) to help spread your sunscreen evenly.
Keep your oil in the fridge for an ultra-refreshing post-sun treat.
With the right oil and technique, you can glisten all summer long.