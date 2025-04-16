Sweat less this summer with these 8 hacks

Wearing Loose-fitting clothes

Fitted clothes or tight clothes not only leads to sweating but also forms ugly sweat patches, especially near the underarms or the neck and other places. And with loose-fittings trending in the fashion scene, it is better to opt for them along with breathable fabrics like linen, cotton, mul-cotton which help in air circulation and evaporation of the sweat easily. This makes sure that even if you sweat, (which is a natural process and cannot be stopped) it will cause less discomfort to the body, soul and mind.

Ace the Shades

During summer, you have make the shade your best friend. Simple hacks like always using a suitable sunscreen in our before stepping out of the house, walking along a shady path, carrying an umbrella, using sunglasses, carrying a scarf to cover the face or hand gloves for those who ride or use public transport can help your body temperature stay low, thus preventing excessive sweating.