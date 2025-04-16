Sweat less this summer with these 8 hacks

Come summers and in a country like India the disturbing saga of sweating profusely begins. Living in a hot and humid climate leads to excessive sweating during these months and that causes not only discomfort to the individual but also to those around them through sweat odours. Here are some basic tricks to steer clear of excessive sweating during the summer. Try them yourself and be sure to pass it on!
Wearing Loose-fitting clothes
Fitted clothes or tight clothes not only leads to sweating but also forms ugly sweat patches, especially near the underarms or the neck and other places. And with loose-fittings trending in the fashion scene, it is better to opt for them along with breathable fabrics like linen, cotton, mul-cotton which help in air circulation and evaporation of the sweat easily. This makes sure that even if you sweat, (which is a natural process and cannot be stopped) it will cause less discomfort to the body, soul and mind.
Ace the Shades
During summer, you have make the shade your best friend. Simple hacks like always using a suitable sunscreen in our before stepping out of the house, walking along a shady path, carrying an umbrella, using sunglasses, carrying a scarf to cover the face or hand gloves for those who ride or use public transport can help your body temperature stay low, thus preventing excessive sweating.
Stay Cool
Cold showers work wonders during this time. Ideally, two showers a day, once before stepping out of the house and once after returning, works best. From time to time you can also wipe your face with wet wipes. Engaging in water sports or water-related activities like swimming also helps reduce sweating.
Classics never go wrong
Stay hydrated, drink water, juice, summer coolers, - anything that you fancy after regular intervals or whenever you feel thirsty to keep yourself internally hydrated.
Go light on the food
Reducing spice level in your food helps you control sweat as it does not elevate the body temperature. It is also good for digestion. Light, cold meals like salad, vegetables, stew, proteins help in managing sweat as well.
Cooling Fans work wonders
Portable, fit-in-your-bag, small, and cute-looking portable fans are actually a great help. It helps you cool off especially when you are outdoors and the sun is very strong.
Manage your workout routine
Working out does help in seating with in turn leads to calorie burn-out, but one has to be careful in choosing the workout time and routine especially during summers. It should not lead to over-exercise which does more harm to the body than good. If you work out outdoors then the afternoon, like 11 am to sunset, when the heat is at its peak should definitely be avoided. Early Morning or late night works best in this regard.
Keep your homes airy
Since once spends a lot of time at home, it is equally important to keep the living spaces airy through well-ventilated rooms, indoor plants that help in cooling the temperature, strong fans, air conditioners and more. This helps you stay in a cooler ambience leading to less sweat.