5 tips to keep your scalp clean and healthy this summer

As the temperatures rise, your scalp can be just as susceptible to summer troubles as your skin. Heat, sweat, pollution, and sun exposure can throw your scalp's balance off, leading to itchiness, flakiness, and even hair loss. Dermatologists emphasise that taking care of your scalp is crucial for maintaining healthy hair and avoiding common seasonal problems.
Just like your skin, your scalp can get sunburned, especially if you have thinning hair or wear it parted. The American Academy of Dermatology suggests that wearing a hat or scarf outdoors can shield your scalp from those harmful UV rays. Plus, some hair products even come with SPF for that extra layer of protection.
With the heat, sweat, and dirt can accumulate quickly, so keeping your scalp clean is essential. However, washing too often can strip away natural oils, leading to dryness. Experts recommend washing your hair 2–3 times a week with a gentle, sulfate-free shampoo to keep your scalp healthy without disrupting its natural barrier.
Exfoliating your scalp can help unclog follicles and get rid of excess oil, especially in humid conditions. Using a chemical exfoliant with salicylic acid or a gentle scrub once a week can boost circulation and prevent dandruff or buildup.
Sun exposure and sweat can dry out your scalp, even if it feels oily. Consider using hydrating scalp serums or lightweight oils like argan or jojoba to keep moisture levels balanced. And don’t forget to drink plenty of water—hydration starts from the inside out!
Tight hairstyles can trap heat and irritate your scalp. Keeping your hair loose or tying it in a relaxed bun, and cutting back on hot tools like blow dryers can help you avoid overheating your scalp and weakening your hair strands.
By following these tips, you can keep your scalp—and your hair—cool, clean, and healthy all summer long.