Suffering from summer dryness and sunburn? Try these 4 Ayurvedic herbs

As the summer heat intensifies, it is important to protect your skin from dryness and sunburn. While many people turn to commercial sunscreens and moisturisers, ancient Indian remedies rooted in Ayurveda offer effective, natural solutions. Herbal ingredients like aloe vera, neem and more have been trusted for generations to soothe, heal, and protect the skin from the harsh effects of the sun.

Backed by recent studies and trending holistic skincare practices, these herbs are now gaining renewed attention for their sun-protective benefits. Here are four Ayurvedic herbs that are known for their skin-healing properties: