Suffering from summer dryness and sunburn? Try these 4 Ayurvedic herbs

As the summer heat intensifies, it is important to protect your skin from dryness and sunburn. While many people turn to commercial sunscreens and moisturisers, ancient Indian remedies rooted in Ayurveda offer effective, natural solutions. Herbal ingredients like aloe vera, neem and more have been trusted for generations to soothe, heal, and protect the skin from the harsh effects of the sun.
Backed by recent studies and trending holistic skincare practices, these herbs are now gaining renewed attention for their sun-protective benefits. Here are four Ayurvedic herbs that are known for their skin-healing properties:
Aloe vera is renowned for its anti-inflammatory and cooling properties. The direct application of fresh aloe vera gel on sunburned skin can reduce redness and speed up healing. Consuming aloe vera juice also hydrates the skin internally, keeping it from drying and peeling.
Neem leaves contain antibacterial and anti-inflammatory compounds that are effective in treating sunburns and heat rashes. Neem paste can be applied to soothe irritated skin and reduce inflammation, providing relief from sunburns.
Sandalwood, when ground into paste by adding water, can be applied on sunburns. Its cooling effect reduces pain and inflammation, and its anti-inflammatory effect promotes fast healing.
Turmeric contains curcumin, which is an antioxidant and anti-inflammatory. Application of turmeric and water paste to sunburned skin cures and reduces inflammation. The consumption of turmeric in the form of food or drink also detoxifies the body and maintains the skin in a healthy condition.
Including these Ayurvedic herbs in your skin care routine can give you natural relief from sunburn and dryness. Always perform a patch test before using any herb on your skin to ensure that you are not allergic to it. In extremely severe sunburn, consult a physician.