Horoscope/Angel Calendar: Here’s your weekly oracle guidance for April 18–24

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 19)

Believe in yourself; listen to your heart. Do what gives you joy, as you are now ready to take the leap of faith. You must safeguard your energies and aura from the negative energies around you. You need not go through this challenge alone; help is nearby, provided you ask for it. The Wheel of Fortune favours you. New beginnings will mark an end to the delays. Lucky colour: Purple

TAURUS (Apr 20-May 20)

You have done a wonderful job at work, and now is the time to expand your horizons. For those who are planning to expand their business, this is an ideal time. Working multiple hours and doing multiple jobs can be a little taxing on your health. As long as your spirits are high and your sense of humour is higher, you shall be able to overcome this phase. Lucky colours: White, light pink

GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

This is a great time in your career. Go after what you want, as you have the ability to attract helpful people in your life. Thrive through the power of positive thinking. Your faith in God and your success journey are an inspiration to many. Keep your eyes on the big picture and leave the final details to others. Your genuine concern for people differentiates you from others. Lucky colours: Orange, white

CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Safeguard yourself from negative energy. Do not discuss your plans regarding your career advancement or any financial gain. A very big dream of yours is going to come true. You need to monitor your expenses, but you also need to avoid being resistant to changes. Surrender yourself to the divine. Lucky colours: Bright pink, olive green

LEO (July 23-Aug 22)

This is the time to improve your plans. Listen to your intuitions for accurate guidance, and face your fear and grow stronger from it. This is not the time to bury your innermost fears under the carpet. Once you are able to face your fears, your worry about your future will be unnecessary. Stand up for what you believe in and have confidence. Lucky colours: Teak brown, golden

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sep 22)

There is so much to accomplish in such a short time. Seek spiritual guidance and insights in religious practices in order to achieve optimum results. Answers to all your questions will be reflected only through meditation. Everything in life happens for a reason, so embrace the opportunities for happiness. Lucky colours: Dark green, light pista green

LIBRA (Sep 23-Oct 22)

This is the time to do what your heart pleases. If you wish to pursue any courses further or enroll yourself in some advanced vocational degrees, then this is the time for you to do so. If you wish to go on an adventure trip, then go for it. It is safe for you to trust people who are offering their unwavering love and assistance. Trust your intuitive powers. Lucky colours: Teal green, royal blue

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21)

This is the time for celebration. Abundant rewards for hard work are coming your way, so release yourself from burdensome situations. You have what it takes to be successful, so review all your contracts and documents thoroughly before proceeding ahead. For those who have been fighting for legal justice, do not give up. The ruling will be made in your favour. Lucky colours: Ink blue, white, grey

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21)

You are blessed to be in the company of a kindred spirit, so do not give up on those you love. This is the week for rejoicing, as your karmic cycle is coming to a conclusion. This is the time for your spiritual growth. The spiritual journey will empower and enlighten you. Break free of the procrastination and embrace the opportunities that the change brings. Lucky colours: Mauve, midnight black

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19)

For those who have found their true soulmate, this is the time to make choices from your heart. On the work front, it is time for you to move quickly while choosing logic over emotions. The changes will be sudden and in your favour. Listen to your intuitions for accurate guidance. Face your fears and grow stronger from them. Lucky colour: Sunflower yellow

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18)

Good things are getting manifested. You need to protect yourself from the evil eyes. If need be, seek spiritual guidance in order to protect yourself. The wheel of fortune is going to favour you. A change in direction will offer happiness. You are now free from all the delays and hurdles of the past, so make a choice to change your situation. Lucky colours: Lavender, bronze

PISCES (Feb 19-Mar 20)

You need to detox your body, mind and soul. You shall start a new life soon, finding your life purpose. For those who wish to get into a partnership in business, this is the right time for you to do so. Success comes only from objective compromise and self-control in life. Focus on the task ahead of you. Lucky colours: Rust, orange, red