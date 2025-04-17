Neem Water benefits: What makes this a magic skincare product during summers?

How to make Neem Water?

Neem water is very easy to make at home. All you need are water and neem leaves – fresh or dried. Boil the neem leaves for five to 10 minutes. Let it cool and strain it. You may drink it as required or use this Neem water to make face and hair packs.

However, three things must definitely be kept in mind. First, one should not over-drink neem water. That would cause more harm than good. Second, if you are pregnant or have blood sugar levels which fluctuate, doctoral advice is necessary before consumption. Third, if you are adding Neem water to face and hair packs, then it is best to do a patch test to understand its compatibility with your skin before making large batches of the packs.