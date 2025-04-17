Neem Water benefits: What makes this a magic skincare product during summers?

Come summers and Neem becomes one of the most sought after items in the house. With its ability to grow with minimum effort, it is also seem as a preferred plant to be kept in the kitchen garden. Not only can the fresh leaves be used to make food, but they can also be used to make Neem Water and stored for medicinal uses to treat acne or and itchy scalp. The use of Neem water finds its roots in the inherent properties of the plant which has been further cultivated through the science of Ayurveda. Here is a look at how Neem Water benefits us as well as a couple of packs to help get the best skin and hair.
How to make Neem Water?
Neem water is very easy to make at home. All you need are water and neem leaves – fresh or dried. Boil the neem leaves for five to 10 minutes. Let it cool and strain it. You may drink it as required or use this Neem water to make face and hair packs.
However, three things must definitely be kept in mind. First, one should not over-drink neem water. That would cause more harm than good. Second, if you are pregnant or have blood sugar levels which fluctuate, doctoral advice is necessary before consumption. Third, if you are adding Neem water to face and hair packs, then it is best to do a patch test to understand its compatibility with your skin before making large batches of the packs.
Home-made face and hair packs with neem water to fight acne and dandruff
If you are tired of using multiple products for your acne prone skin with little or no results then its time to go back to the roots. Take two tablespoon of cooled neem water and mix it well with one tablespoon of multani mitti to make a face pack. Should you prefer, you may add two – three drops of tea tree oil as well. Apply this pack smoothly on your face and wash it after 10-15 minutes. Do apply a moisturiser after. This pack can be used for two to three times a week. Neem water kills the acne-causing bacteria while multani mitti soaks oil and helps pores to heal.
To get rid of the itchy scalp and always around dandruff, take a cup of lukewarm neem water and 2 tablespoon of pure aloe vera gel. Mix the two together. After you have washed your hair with shampoo, apply this mixture onto the scalp and wash it after 10-15 minutes. Using this solution for two times a week helps tackle the fungus causing itchy scalp and soothing it with anti-fungal properties.
How does Neem Water benefit the body?
As one may have been hearing from mothers and grand-mothers that Neem or Neem Water is an effective way to flush out toxins from the body and get a clear skin. Those suffering from acne problems, pimples, blackheads must definitely try out this age-old hack of getting rid of them. Its antibacterial formula helps treating skin infection causing bacteria and fungi and reduces inflammation or redness. Neem Water when consumed in controlled quality also helps in improving the quality of the blood from within. It is often consumed as a blood purifier which is also, in the long term, a reason for getting better skin.
If dandruff and itchy scalp keeps you worried all the time and prevents you from getting your favourite hairstyle, then using Neem Water to rinse off your hair or through a hair pack would help treat scalp infections over time and ease you of the irritation.
With its anti-microbial properties, Neem Water, is effective in treating basic health issues like common cold and flu. It is also an important ingredient in making toothpaste for fighting bad breath, gum disease, and more by killing harmful bacteria. In fact, in several places especially in rural areas, one uses the bark of neem tree to brush their teeth instead of regular toothbrushes.