Here’s how to eat your sunscreen this summer

With the onset of the “edible sunscreen” trend, most influencers are taking SPF protective supplements, subtly reshaping our thoughts on sunscreens and skincare. Sunscreen is said to protect merely the outer layer of your skin but skincare and wellness aficionados are looking for additions to not only protect your skin from within, but also boost collagen production— making your skin internally immune to the harsh UV rays.

Did you know you could consume natural alternatives to sunscreen?

But before you rush to buy capsules off a wellness site, know this, nature already has your back. There’s a whole list of everyday superfoods that function as your body’s natural SPF. Packed with antioxidants, skin-repairing vitamins, and hydrating nutrients, these foods not only help in fighting sun damage but also promote radiant, resilient skin. So, if you’re looking to eat your way to UV protection this summer, here’s a delicious line-up of ingredients that offer the same—if not better—benefits as those trendy edible sunscreens pills.