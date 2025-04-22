Here’s how to eat your sunscreen this summer

With the onset of the “edible sunscreen” trend, most influencers are taking SPF protective supplements, subtly reshaping our thoughts on sunscreens and skincare. Sunscreen is said to protect merely the outer layer of your skin but skincare and wellness aficionados are looking for additions to not only protect your skin from within, but also boost collagen production— making your skin internally immune to the harsh UV rays.
Did you know you could consume natural alternatives to sunscreen?
But before you rush to buy capsules off a wellness site, know this, nature already has your back. There’s a whole list of everyday superfoods that function as your body’s natural SPF. Packed with antioxidants, skin-repairing vitamins, and hydrating nutrients, these foods not only help in fighting sun damage but also promote radiant, resilient skin. So, if you’re looking to eat your way to UV protection this summer, here’s a delicious line-up of ingredients that offer the same—if not better—benefits as those trendy edible sunscreens pills.
Remember the vitamin C serums you dollop on your face? Or the Vitamin C rich sunscreens you look for? Citrus fruits like oranges, lemons, and grapefruits are packed with vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant that helps repair sun-damaged skin and boost collagen production. Just like your favourite serums, eating these fruits can brighten your skin, strengthen its barrier, and naturally defend against harmful UV rays from within.
Watermelons are summer’s juicy secret. Surprisingly, watermelons contain more lycopene–a powerful antioxidant that helps protect the skin from sun damage by neutralizing UV-triggered free radicals, than raw tomatoes, making it an even better edible SPF. While cooked tomatoes can enhance lycopene absorption, watermelon offers the added benefit of hydration, keeping your skin plump and reducing dryness or peeling after sun exposure. Its sweet, juicy texture also makes it a refreshing summer snack.
Think of nuts and seeds as your daily multivitamin snack with added SPF benefits. Almonds, sunflower seeds, flaxseeds, and walnuts are brimming with vitamin E and omega-3 fatty acids, which protect the skin’s outer barrier and repair cellular damage caused by UV rays. Vitamin E, in particular, works hand-in-hand with vitamin C to provide antioxidant protection and reduce inflammation. Just a handful a day can enhance your skin’s natural resilience and maintain its elasticity. Sprinkle them on your smoothie bowl, or just munch on them as a healthy mid-day snack.
Green tea isn’t just for detox—it’s a skin saviour. Rich in catechins (a type of antioxidant), green tea is known to reduce inflammation and limit oxidative stress caused by sun damage. It’s also been found to reduce the effects of UV-induced DNA damage, which can lead to premature aging and even skin cancer. Sipping two cups of chilled green tea daily can be a cooling, calming ritual that nourishes your skin from the inside out. Bonus? It also helps reduce acne and soothes sensitive skin.
Strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, whichever is your berry of choice, it’s likely packed with flavonoids and vitamin C. These antioxidants don’t just fight off sun damage but also brighten dull, tired skin. Berries are known for their anti-inflammatory properties, helping reduce puffiness and redness after sun exposure. Including a cup of mixed berries in your diet every day can offer a sweet defense against summer skin woes. Whether it’s in a parfait, a smoothie, or a frozen treat, berries are your delicious skincare besties in disguise.
Spinach, kale, and other dark leafy greens are loaded with antioxidants that absorb harmful high-energy light wavelengths and protect skin cells from sun-induced aging. Leafy greens also provide essential vitamins like A and K, which help skin repair itself and maintain that fresh, youthful glow. Whether you prefer them in a salad, smoothie, or sautéed with garlic, greens are a must-have in your sun-care diet.
Here’s a tip straight from the bunnies—carrots are your golden ticket to glowing, UV-resistant skin. They’re rich in beta-carotene, a pigment that the body converts into vitamin A. This nutrient enhances your skin’s ability to fight off sun damage by acting as a natural internal sunscreen. Toss them into salads, blend them into smoothies, or snack on them raw; however you choose, carrots are a crunchy, colourful way to boost your skin’s defence from the inside out.
While munching on nature’s sun protectors is sure to give your skin the well-deserved glow, let’s not kid ourselves—India’s scorching sun doesn’t play nice. Edible sunscreens are a delicious bonus, but not a replacement. So, slap on that SPF like your skin depends on it, because it does. Think of it as teamwork where your plate and your product work together. So, hydrate and nourish, but don’t forget to lather on that sunscreen before you step out into the heatwave!
(Written by Archisha Mazumdar)