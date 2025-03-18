Keep these homemade sunscreens handy to beat the summer heat

Three of the most easily available ingredients, whether in your pantry, terrace or kitchen gardens or in the nearby supermarkets are all you need to make these do-it-yourself sunscreens.

Coconut Oil Sunscreen

Coconut Oil as an ingredient needs no introduction. From oiling your skin to using it regularly while preparing food, it is a staple item in the kitchen. Coconut oil can also be used as a sunscreen. If you require a natural sunscreen for a short period of time then this one would suffice. While zinc oxide helps in blocking the harsh rays of the sun, coconut oil has a low SPF and works well for shorter durations of exposure.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup coconut oil

2 tbsp non-nano zinc oxide

1 tbsp shea butter (optional)

10-15 drops of essential oils (optional for fragrance)

Method: