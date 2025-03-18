Keep these homemade sunscreens handy to beat the summer heat

Are you finding branded sunscreens very sticky and oily which leaves your skin texture looking worn out? Here’s a tip, why don’t you try to use handy ingredients available in your kitchens to make your own sunscreens at home? These primarily natural ingredients help in restoring the quality and texture of the skin and keeping it hydrated along with its pivotal role in protecting it from the harsh sunlight. Would you take a cue and switch to natural sunscreens?
Check out these DIY sunscreens from readily available ingredients in your kitchen to combat the sun
Three of the most easily available ingredients, whether in your pantry, terrace or kitchen gardens or in the nearby supermarkets are all you need to make these do-it-yourself sunscreens.
Coconut Oil Sunscreen
Coconut Oil as an ingredient needs no introduction. From oiling your skin to using it regularly while preparing food, it is a staple item in the kitchen. Coconut oil can also be used as a sunscreen. If you require a natural sunscreen for a short period of time then this one would suffice. While zinc oxide helps in blocking the harsh rays of the sun, coconut oil has a low SPF and works well for shorter durations of exposure.
Ingredients:
1/2 cup coconut oil
2 tbsp non-nano zinc oxide
1 tbsp shea butter (optional)
10-15 drops of essential oils (optional for fragrance)
Method:
Use a double boiler to melt the coconut oil / and shea butter together.
Once the ingredients have melted, remove them from the heat and add zinc oxide. Mix well.
If you would prefer to have the sunscreen slightly scented, add in an essential oil of your choice and mix well.
Pour the mixture into a container with a tight lid. Let it cool and solidify.
Once the mixture has cooled off it can be applied on skin every 2-3 hours as a sunscreen.
Aloe Vera and Green Tea Sunscreen
For ages, aloe vera has been a saviour for all sorts of skin issues, especially for those who have sensitive skin. Thus, this sunscreen helps in soothing the skin, stops irritation and redness, prevents itchiness of the skin and helps in shielding the skin from sun blisters. Green Tea on the other hand works as an anti-oxidant.
Ingredients:
· 1/2 cup aloe vera gel
· 1/4 cup coconut oil
· 2 tbsp non-nano zinc oxide
· 2 tbsp brewed green tea (cooled)
· 1 tbsp vitamin E oil (optional)
· 10-15 drops essential oils (optional)
Method:
· Mix aloe vera gel, coconut oil and Vitamin E Oil.
· Add the cooled green tea brew.
· Add the zinc oxide till all are well mixed.
· Would you prefer to have them scented, you may add essential oils.
· Store in a container. Let it solidify. And use as required
Carrot Seed Oil Sunscreen
Although one of the lesser known ingredients the carrot seed and carrot seed oil are growing in popularity with their natural SPF formula. It helps in enhancing the effect of the sunscreen on the skin and giving the skin a better coverage and protection than most sunscreens.
Ingredients:
· 1/4 cup coconut oil
· 1/4 cup shea butter
· 1 tbsp non-nano zinc oxide
· 2 tbsp carrot seed oil
· 1 tsp vitamin E oil
· Essential oil (optional)
Method:
· Use a double boiler to melt shea butter and coconut oil.
· After the mixture is melted, remove it from the heat and add in the Vitamin E oil and Carrot Seed oil. Stir Well.
· Now add the zinc oxide powder and combine well.
· You may add an essential oil of your choice, should you prefer.
· Store the mixture in a container. Let it cool down and use as desired.