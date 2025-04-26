Horoscope/Angel Calendar: Here’s your weekly oracle guidance for April 25–May 2

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 19)

Huge career advancement is foreseen due to determination and self-control. Your success will be acknowledged by everyone. A wonderful new idea is cropping up in your life; don’t allow minor bumps to hinder your progress. Enhance your communication skills when interacting with others. Your plans will work out as expected. Lucky colours: White, royal blue

TAURUS (Apr 20-May 20)

Stand up for what you believe in and stay in your integrity. Have confidence and claim your personal power. New resources of abundance, time, and support are on the cards. A change in your social status, job, or a promotion will boost your confidence. You are starting from scratch again. So stay determined and move forward. Lucky colours: Fawn, beige

GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

The universe will bless you with new resources of money, time, or support. A change in your job and lifestyle will keep you in high spirits. You are a person who only believes in stability and efficiency. As long as you are in charge of your situation, life is wonderful. Embrace your inner child and do not let the child inside you ever grow. Welcome new friends and rekindle with old ones. Lucky colour: Bright green

CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Keep your eyes on the big picture. An experience will occur that will lead to great success. Your genuine concern for others will not go unnoticed. There are better courses of action available in life. Review all the details before proceeding. You will get spiritual guidance. All you need right now are comforting words. Lucky colour: Sunrise orange

LEO (July 23-Aug 22)

You can be free from the torturous past, provided you make a courageous choice to change your situation. New resources for celebrations and happiness will follow. This is the result of the hard work that you have put in the past. Release yourself from burdensome situations now, as a positive experience is getting manifested. Lucky colours: Silver, grey, light lavender

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sep 22)

There is so much to accomplish in such a short time. Seek spiritual guidance and insights in religious practices in order to achieve optimum results. Answers to all your questions will be reflected only through meditation. Everything in life happens for a reason, so embrace the opportunities for happiness. Lucky colours: Dark green, light pista green

LIBRA (Sep 23-Oct 22)

Powerful psychic insights will amplify your blessings through meditation and manifestation. Be at peace, as you have the ability to nurture those you love with whatever you have. Treat your friends and family with love. If you are contemplating starting something new, this is your time. Take the leap of faith. Lucky colours: Pink, golden, pista green

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21)

New resources of financial success are getting manifested. Read all the documents carefully before proceeding ahead. Partnership will be successful only if you are with like-minded people. You can take calculated risks. On the personal front, deep and everlasting emotional commitments are foreseen. Have utmost faith in the universe. Lucky colours: Yellow, wine red

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21)

An excellent opportunity will be offered to you. It is time for you to get to work, as prosperity will arise only from wise planning. Embrace your inner child with new friends or rekindled relationships, relive your childhood, and take the leap of faith. Believe in yourself and do what gives you joy. A small vacation will refresh and rejuvenate your childhood memories. Lucky colours: Red, purple

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19)

Stand up for what you believe in. Have confidence and claim your personal power. This is the time to do something for a great cause you believe in. Trust your instincts, and you will never be disappointed. On the work front, teamwork will bring great results, and success in the long run is assured. Stay in your integrity. Lucky colours: Rust orange, brown, red

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18)

It’s time to make a decision. Be clear about what you want and take action accordingly. There is something better waiting for you on the other side of the bridge — more spiritual growth and peace of mind. Choose your journey wisely. Time to move quickly, choosing logic over emotions. Sudden changes can be overwhelming but satisfying in the long run. Lucky colours: Ink blue, white, golden

PISCES (Feb 19-Mar 20)

Your worry about your future is completely unnecessary. Focus your thoughts on the outcome you desire and release the feeling of regret, guilt, or worry. Only through determination and selfcontrol will there be career advancement. Trying too hard to please others is not the right way forward. Lucky colours: Maroon, grey, white