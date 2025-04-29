Heat rashes: 5 ways to bid them goodbye this summer

Breathable clothes

As the thumb rule goes, choose clothes that would allow your skin to breathe. They should be loose-fitted, which also goes with the trends, and made of fabrics which are comfortable on the skin. Cotton and linen are most preferred as they do not stick to the skin and also does not make it uncomfortable with sweat patches which are one of the prime reasons for causing heat rashes.

Staying dry and cool

During summers humidity and sweat are at its peak. Thus it is recommended to stay in shaded areas. Use fans or air conditioners as much as possible to keep yourself dry of sweat. If you are outdoors then wipe your face with hydrated face towels in regular intervals. You can also carry the portable click fans with you so that you can use them as required. These help the sweat to not stick to the body which is how redness and irritation starts and ultimately leads to heat rashes.