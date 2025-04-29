Heat rashes: 5 ways to bid them goodbye this summer

With heat and humidity comes the season of heat rashes. Itchy, uncomfortable and irritating, these rashes can cause a lot of discomfort and also pain. Here are five simple ways to keep them at bay. And in case you do have the rashes, it is best to consult your physician.
How do you take care of yourself and prevent heat rashes this summer?
Breathable clothes
As the thumb rule goes, choose clothes that would allow your skin to breathe. They should be loose-fitted, which also goes with the trends, and made of fabrics which are comfortable on the skin. Cotton and linen are most preferred as they do not stick to the skin and also does not make it uncomfortable with sweat patches which are one of the prime reasons for causing heat rashes.
Staying dry and cool
During summers humidity and sweat are at its peak. Thus it is recommended to stay in shaded areas. Use fans or air conditioners as much as possible to keep yourself dry of sweat. If you are outdoors then wipe your face with hydrated face towels in regular intervals. You can also carry the portable click fans with you so that you can use them as required. These help the sweat to not stick to the body which is how redness and irritation starts and ultimately leads to heat rashes.
Keep yourself hydrated
Hydration is the key during the hot summer. Not only should you keep on drinking water and other liquids but also try to stay as much as possible in the shade. These prevent overheating and cool down the body temperature.
Apply powder
Remember how, especially during the summers, you are advised to use prickly heat powders after you take a bath or right after you come home from outside. These talcum powders have anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties which help in controlling the growth of these micro-organisms in the skin, which leads to heat rashes. These powders basically absorb the moisture and keep the body dry, clean and fragrant. The most common places to use them are neck, underarms, thighs, shin, stomach, back etc.
Avoid creams, lotions and oily products
Using creams, lotions and oily products can clog sweat glands and trap heat. This means the body can overheat along with irritation and heat rashes. To prevent that, it is best to avoid using any of the products. If at all it is required, you may use light-weight moisturizers.