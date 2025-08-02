Four ways to upgrade your brushing game (your teeth will thank you)

Let’s be honest, brushing your teeth is something we all do, but how often do we actually think about how we’re doing it? If your oral health routine hasn’t had an upgrade since school…it might be time. Here are four surprisingly simple (and oddly satisfying) ways to brush smarter, not harder.
Time it like a pro (yes, it matters)
Let’s face it, most of us think we brush for two minutes but actually stop at 45 seconds. Set a timer, play your favourite track and get to brushing! Two minutes gives your toothpaste enough time to do its magic and ensures you don’t miss sneaky spots that are playing dodge ball with your brush.
Pro tip: Divide your mouth into four sections and spend 30 seconds on each. Your molars will finally get the love they deserve.
Switch up that brushing technique
If your toothbrush is doing an angry scrub-a-dub like it’s a cleaning grout, you’re doing it wrong. Gentle circular motions are the standard, not aggressive sawing back and forth. Think of it as massaging your teeth and gums, not attacking them. Harsh brushing can lead to gum recession, enamel loss and a big dental ‘oops’. Be nicer to your teeth.
Don’t be a toothbrush hoarder
This isn’t a museum, we don’t want to know that you’ve been using the same brush since you were eight. Stop it, get some help. If your toothbrush looks like it survived a battle, it’s time to let it go. Replace it every 3-4 months, or sooner if the bristles start to look like Marv from Home Alone when he gets electrocuted. Worn-out bristles don’t clean well and can irritate your gums.
Don’t skip the after-party
Brushing is the headliner, but flossing and rinsing are the solid opening acts. Floss gets between the teeth (where your brush can’t reach) and a good mouthwash helps zap leftover bacteria. Together, they’re like your oral hygiene dream team. Floss your brush if you really want to level up. It loosens up last night’s dinner so your brush can do a deeper clean.
