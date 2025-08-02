Four ways to upgrade your brushing game (your teeth will thank you)

Time it like a pro (yes, it matters)

Let’s face it, most of us think we brush for two minutes but actually stop at 45 seconds. Set a timer, play your favourite track and get to brushing! Two minutes gives your toothpaste enough time to do its magic and ensures you don’t miss sneaky spots that are playing dodge ball with your brush.

Pro tip: Divide your mouth into four sections and spend 30 seconds on each. Your molars will finally get the love they deserve.

Switch up that brushing technique

If your toothbrush is doing an angry scrub-a-dub like it’s a cleaning grout, you’re doing it wrong. Gentle circular motions are the standard, not aggressive sawing back and forth. Think of it as massaging your teeth and gums, not attacking them. Harsh brushing can lead to gum recession, enamel loss and a big dental ‘oops’. Be nicer to your teeth.