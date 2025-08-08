5 innovative Indian soaps that are changing the skincare game

For a Cleopatra who? moment, we recommend this Goat Milk soap by Vilvah! Leveraging a farm-to-face philosophy to deliver a highly nourishing and gentle cleansing experience. What makes this soap truly unique is the use of raw goat milk, sourced directly from the brand's own farm. This central ingredient is rich in alpha-hydroxy acids (AHA), which provide a gentle, natural exfoliation to slough off dead skin cells, as well as essential vitamins and minerals that intensely hydrate and soothe the skin. Vilvah's cold-processed formula, made with a blend of carrier oils like virgin olive oil, coconut oil and castor oil, ensures that the soap is ultra-moisturizing, making it a perfect solution for those with dry, sensitive or eczema-prone skin. ₹490. Available online.

