5 innovative Indian soaps that are changing the skincare game

While the market is saturated with a wide variety of liquid cleansers, bar soaps continue to hold their appeal for several key reasons. Their enduring popularity is a testament to a combination of practical, environmental and even nostalgic factors that liquid products can't always match. However, The 'soap' aisle is no longer just about the basic, floral-scented bars of yesteryear. The appeal of these new-generation bars goes beyond just being a cleansing agent. They are now seen as a skincare product in their own right, and brands are leveraging this shift by infusing unusual ingredients. Here are our top five picks that perfectly blend of sustainability, simplicity, and sophisticated skincare science
Shankara's brand new body bars stand out by seamlessly blending traditional Ayurvedic wisdom with modern skincare sensibilities. The Hydrating Body Bar with Red Sandalwood & Mulberry Leaf is designed for nourishing and calming the skin, using antioxidants to soothe irritation and promote a healthy glow. The Brightening Body Bar features a powerful duo of Saffron & Turmeric, time-honored Ayurvedic ingredients celebrated for their ability to enhance radiance, even skin tone, and combat dullness. Finally, the Purifying Body Bar with Green Clay & Activated Charcoal is a detoxifying powerhouse, formulated to absorb excess oil, draw out impurities, and control breakouts. What truly makes these bars unique is their soap-free, pH-balanced formula that prevents the stripping of natural moisture, offering a gentle yet effective cleanse that caters to a holistic view of skin health, aligned with the principles of Ayurveda. ₹1,665 for set of three. Available online.
Juicy Chemistry's Ultra-Moisturising & Luxurious Organic Soaps, specifically the Potato, Tomato & Lemongrass variant, distinguishes itself by using a unexpected combination of ingredients more commonly found in a pantry than a beauty regimen. While many brands use tomato for its brightening properties, Juicy Chemistry elevates this by pairing it with potato extract, which is known for its ability to reduce pigmentation and promote an even skin tone, along with lemongrass for a refreshing, purifying effect. This cold-processed, organic soap goes beyond simple cleansing; it's positioned as a targeted treatment for tan removal and scar reduction, blending the brand's commitment to certified organic, natural ingredients with a specific and relatable skin-care benefit deeply rooted in home remedies. Their other notable combos, which we love are Carrot & Rosehip and Sugarcane & Grapefruit. ₹550. Available online.
Forest Essentials' soaps are a testament to how a luxury brand can elevate a simple bar of soap by infusing it with 100% pure silk, which gives the soaps a uniquely soft, luminous quality that leaves the skin with a silken luster. The Clarifying Silk Soap Lakshadi focuses on skin tone and texture, utilizing the traditional Ayurvedic ingredient Lakshadi Tailam with Kasturi Manjal to minimize pores and even out pigmentation. The Illuminating Silk Soap Soundarya takes luxury a step further by incorporating the brand's iconic Soundarya Serum and 24K Gold Bhasma, a finely processed gold ash, to provide deep radiance, improve elasticity and delay signs of aging. Lastly, the Hydrating Silk Soap Gulab Jal is a classic reimagined, with a formula cured for over 60 days with Desi Rose petals and cane sugar to capture the rose's hydrating and soothing properties, making it an exquisite choice for deep moisture and a supple complexion. ₹850. Available online.
This Rustic Art Organic Kewda (kewda is an essential oil distilled from the male flower of the fragrant screwpine) Soap with coconut milk stands out as a true skincare powerhouse by offering a multi-faceted approach to skin health that goes far beyond simple cleansing. What makes it unique is its meticulously crafted, cold-processed formula designed to address a range of specific concerns. The luxurious, soft lather is created by a perfectly balanced combination of high-quality cold-pressed certified organic oils and herbs, including hard oils like coconut and vegetable butters, as well as soft oils such as sunflower, rice bran, sesame, flax seed, castor and almond. ₹225. Available online.
For a Cleopatra who? moment, we recommend this Goat Milk soap by Vilvah! Leveraging a farm-to-face philosophy to deliver a highly nourishing and gentle cleansing experience. What makes this soap truly unique is the use of raw goat milk, sourced directly from the brand's own farm. This central ingredient is rich in alpha-hydroxy acids (AHA), which provide a gentle, natural exfoliation to slough off dead skin cells, as well as essential vitamins and minerals that intensely hydrate and soothe the skin. Vilvah's cold-processed formula, made with a blend of carrier oils like virgin olive oil, coconut oil and castor oil, ensures that the soap is ultra-moisturizing, making it a perfect solution for those with dry, sensitive or eczema-prone skin. ₹490. Available online.