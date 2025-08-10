Four indicators of stressed out skin

Daily stressors can leave our skin dull and tired. But there are ways to spot underlying signs of stress on your skin.
Breakouts and blemishes
If you're suffering from more breakouts than usual, it could be a sign of stress. When you're stressed, your body releases cortisol which is the stress hormone. It raises the oil production of your skin, stimulating the sebaceous glands found around your hair follicles, leading to acne breakouts.
Dry and itchy skin
The more stressed out you are, the drier and itchier your skin gets. The stratum corneum or the outermost layer of your skin acts as a protective barrier for your body. It safeguards you from bacteria and illness while also housing important proteins that keep your skin cells healthy and hydrated. When stress is left unmanaged, that protective barrier can crack and prevents its ability to retain water.
Eczema flare-ups
When your body experiences stress, it triggers a series of “fight-or-flight” responses designed to protect you. High cortisol levels also cause immune system dysregulation to trigger inflammatory responses in the skin that worsens psoriasis and eczema. If you have been experiencing more redness, flakiness and itching than usual, then you know why.
Wrinkles on skin
If you're seeing more wrinkles on your skin than usual, it may be due to stress.
Increased stress levels can change the proteins in your skin, reduce its elasticity and make it more prone to wrinkles. Prolonged stress signals may contribute to premature aging of the skin as well.
The first thing to do when you're stressed out is managing your cortisol levels. If you find it tough to sleep well at night, take naps when you can. Also use face masks, especially enzyme masks, and maintain a nourishing diet.
