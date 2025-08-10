Beauty and Wellness

Four indicators of stressed out skin

If you're suffering from prolonged stress and anxiety, your skin might be showing signs. Here's how to spot signs of stress
Skin conditions caused by stress and anxiety NHS
Do you suffer from stress? Check your skin to see the signs
Published on
Updated on
2 min read

Daily stressors can leave our skin dull and tired. But there are ways to spot underlying signs of stress on your skin.

Here are some common indicators that your skin is showing signs of stress

Breakouts and blemishes

If you're suffering from more breakouts than usual, it could be a sign of stress. When you're stressed, your body releases cortisol which is the stress hormone. It raises the oil production of your skin, stimulating the sebaceous glands found around your hair follicles, leading to acne breakouts.

Dry and itchy skin

The more stressed out you are, the drier and itchier your skin gets. The stratum corneum or the outermost layer of your skin acts as a protective barrier for your body. It safeguards you from bacteria and illness while also housing important proteins that keep your skin cells healthy and hydrated. When stress is left unmanaged, that protective barrier can crack and prevents its ability to retain water.

Skin conditions caused by stress and anxiety pictures
Wrinkles on skin? It could be due to stress

Eczema flare-ups

When your body experiences stress, it triggers a series of “fight-or-flight” responses designed to protect you. High cortisol levels also cause immune system dysregulation to trigger inflammatory responses in the skin that worsens psoriasis and eczema. If you have been experiencing more redness, flakiness and itching than usual, then you know why.

Wrinkles on skin

If you're seeing more wrinkles on your skin than usual, it may be due to stress.

Increased stress levels can change the proteins in your skin, reduce its elasticity and make it more prone to wrinkles. Prolonged stress signals may contribute to premature aging of the skin as well.

The first thing to do when you're stressed out is managing your cortisol levels. If you find it tough to sleep well at night, take naps when you can. Also use face masks, especially enzyme masks, and maintain a nourishing diet.

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsAppTelegram and YouTube channels.

Skin conditions caused by stress and anxiety NHS
Monsoon hair and skin tragedies and how to fix them
stress and anxiety
stress hormone

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com