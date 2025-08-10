Four indicators of stressed out skin

Daily stressors can leave our skin dull and tired. But there are ways to spot underlying signs of stress on your skin.

Here are some common indicators that your skin is showing signs of stress

Breakouts and blemishes

If you're suffering from more breakouts than usual, it could be a sign of stress. When you're stressed, your body releases cortisol which is the stress hormone. It raises the oil production of your skin, stimulating the sebaceous glands found around your hair follicles, leading to acne breakouts.

Dry and itchy skin

The more stressed out you are, the drier and itchier your skin gets. The stratum corneum or the outermost layer of your skin acts as a protective barrier for your body. It safeguards you from bacteria and illness while also housing important proteins that keep your skin cells healthy and hydrated. When stress is left unmanaged, that protective barrier can crack and prevents its ability to retain water.