Inaya by Manish Malhotra celebrates modern bridal glamour

The men are not left behind. Inaya redefines formalwear with a modern twist. Sleek tuxedos, sharply tailored bandhgalas, cropped jackets and contemporary sherwanis balance precision with ease, creating eveningwear that feels polished yet approachable. Structured yet effortless, ceremonial yet playful, every look commands attention with understated theatricality.

The collection is complete by the Manish Malhotra High Jewellery line, featuring sculpted earcuffs, statement necklaces and contemporary classics that mirror the same fluidity and elegance of the garments. Together, clothing and jewels form a harmonious vision of redefined glamour. This collection honours tradition yet reimagines it through a cosmopolitan, contemporary lens in the most beautiful way.