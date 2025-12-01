Skin Fasting: The skin detox you didn’t know you needed

Before opting for skin fasting, it is important to take a look at why should you be going ahead with it. Skin fasting can be visualized as a skin detox process. It helps the skin to reset the oil production of the skin. Moreover, it makes the skin heal naturally instead of depending too much on external products. This in –turn helps the skin to recover from the over exertion and irritation caused by using external products. With less chemical and harmful products being used on the skin, the moisture barrier repairs itself and improves the skin quality.

Skin fasting can be pursued in three methods.

First, use only a skin-friendly cleanser and moisturiser right after, which not only clans the skin but also retains the moisture in it. Many moisturizers today come with SPF / sunscreen and takes care of harmful rays protection as well.

Second, stop using all products and just wash your face with clean water. Another alternative is to use a sunscreen along with washing the face with clear water.

Third, stop using products like skin serums with retinols etc. then start discontinuing other products one by one instead of stopping all products together. This is a lengthier process and may last for a few weeks.