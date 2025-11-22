Oils or lotions: What works best for the winter body?

If you are looking for daily hydration, then the oils or body lotions debate doesn’t stand true. Undoubtedly, the only product you should go for is the body lotion. These are water-based and help your skin get the moisture and retain it on an everyday basis, making it soft and smooth. Moreover, body lotions have ingredients like hyaluronic acid, shea butter or ceramides which keep your skin healthy. With its ability to be absorbed by the skin quickly, it doesn’t feel sticky or leave any residue behind. However, if you have extremely dry skin, then body lotions might not be enough for you, and with a water-based it may evaporate quickly as well.

Body oils, on the other hand, work differently. It forms a thin layer between the skin and the epidermis. This helps in locking in the moisture. What appears to be sticky is actually the barrier created, which also accounts for the glow in the skin. The best way to make it work is to apply a thin layer of oil on the body after having a shower. This makes sure that the moisture in the body from the shower is sealed in between the layers of oil. However, there are three major drawbacks to body oils. First, oils in itself does not hydrate; they seal the hydration. Second, it may feel sticky depending on the type of oil you are using. Third, it has a tendency to transfer onto clothes.