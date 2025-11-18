3 times you can use body oil in your hair

Although one deliberates a lot on using body oil in the hair, if you look closely at the ingredients list, many of the components are the same for both body oil and hair oil. Thus, there are times when body oil can be used in the hair and get the same benefits.

Plant-based oil

If the body oil has components like coconut oil, argan oil, jojoba oil, olive oil, shea oil and almond oil, which are commonly used for both the body and the hair, then you can safely use a body oil for your hair. To talk about their advantages, they lock in moisture in the hair, which is often than not missing, especially in the winter season. Moreover, they help in repairing the dry and split ends of the hair. They also keep the scalp hydrated and prevent any dandruff or dry-scalp-related issues to develop before sealing the look with shiny and frizz control.