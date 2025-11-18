3 times you can use body oil in your hair

Whenever you talk of applying oil, you choose two different ones for the body and the hair isn’t it? But what if you could actually use your body oil for the hair? Here are three instances when you can use your body oil for your hair and it will give you benefits instead of ringing the alarm.
Although one deliberates a lot on using body oil in the hair, if you look closely at the ingredients list, many of the components are the same for both body oil and hair oil. Thus, there are times when body oil can be used in the hair and get the same benefits.
Plant-based oil
If the body oil has components like coconut oil, argan oil, jojoba oil, olive oil, shea oil and almond oil, which are commonly used for both the body and the hair, then you can safely use a body oil for your hair. To talk about their advantages, they lock in moisture in the hair, which is often than not missing, especially in the winter season. Moreover, they help in repairing the dry and split ends of the hair. They also keep the scalp hydrated and prevent any dandruff or dry-scalp-related issues to develop before sealing the look with shiny and frizz control.
Small quantity
While you use body oil in the surface of the body, keep in mind that because of the components, they can sometimes be used in the hair. Hence, the quantity would obviously be much lower than what you use in the body. Moreover, not just body oil, even hair oil should not be used in high quantity, lest it leaves your hair greasy and sticky even after a good rinse. A few drops are enough to do its work. And if you are using oil only at the hair end, then just a pea amount on the damp ends would be perfect.
Specific hair types
If you have dry, curly or coarse hair, then you can use body oil on your hair. These types of hair absorb and need more oil to be maintained properly. Usage of plant-based oil in these cases would make it smoother and more manageable.