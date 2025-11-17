Vatnas for a radiant wedding skin

For Mughal queens, the beautifying experience during a wedding was followed like a prayer; it was an offering to the body and the soul. Dry fruits, flowers, saffron, myrrh, powdered pearls, semi-precious jewels, sandalwood, gold and silver bhasms, and the purest honey and clays were used in their beauty routines.

In recent times, however, the vatna ceremony has been reduced to a bare minimum of gram flour, turmeric, and fresh cream… very boring and basic.

To rediscover the care of the body, I have researched and recreated the magic of traditional wedding vatnas and have turned them into an accessible luxury that can be used and enjoyed at every wedding whether for the bride or the groom.

The use of the vatna should ideally start well before the wedding — at least a month in advance — after which no soap should be used.