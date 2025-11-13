Do away with the winter static in your hair

Come winter and it is common phenomenon to see your hair become very dry and devoid of moisture, so much so, that they become static and sometimes can also produce static shock due to electricity transmission. At times like these one should not worry because it isn’t unusual. However, this can be prevented at times; and here’s how.
A combination of dry and cold air along with the removal of moisture from indoors while trying to keep it warm is the reason why winter static develops in the hair. Here are five quick remedies. Although these can substantially lower the formation of static, there is no guarantee that it will never generate any. Nevertheless, here are the tricks you never knew could save you from winter static generation.
Moisturising is the key
Just like you keep your skin moisturised to make it soft and supple and complete with hydration lock, similarly, your hair need to retain moisture within the strands. Use shampoo and conditioner which helps in hydrating the hair and the scalp. If required, use leave-in conditioner or serums to avoid the friction caused by dryness. Opt for weekly deep conditioning with hair mask. This helps the hair moisture revive.
Keep air hydrated
More often than not, static forms because of the warmth around you. Since indoors are kept warm by heaters, it soaks in the general moisture from the air making it dry causing static formation in the hair. In circumstances like these, keep a humidifier at home which helps the air around you retain its moisture and try to avoid stepping into over-heated rooms.
Mindful accessories
Some fabrics and materials often used for clothes and accessories during winter often unknowingly become the cause of generating static. Try to not use synthetics or wool, especially directly on the hair through caps or hoodies. These materials create friction and generate static. As an alternate, you can opt for accessories made with silk or satin which reduce static to a great extent.
Modify hair equipments
While it is not possible to give up using hair equipments all together during winter, slight adjustments to their usage would definitely help in keeping the hair free of winter static. Do not overdo blow drying. Opt for ionic dryers which neutralize static. Moreover use wooden and metal combs which let electricity pass through it and reduce static are best choices over plastic ones.
Quick-fixes for static hair
If you realise that you experience static hair quite often then these tricks up your sleeves might help you. Rub a sheet over your hair which instantly neutralizes static. Whenever you feel that your hair is dry, rub some hair serum over it. Apply hair mist or hydrating water to keep it moisturised.