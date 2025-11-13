Do away with the winter static in your hair

A combination of dry and cold air along with the removal of moisture from indoors while trying to keep it warm is the reason why winter static develops in the hair. Here are five quick remedies. Although these can substantially lower the formation of static, there is no guarantee that it will never generate any. Nevertheless, here are the tricks you never knew could save you from winter static generation.

Moisturising is the key

Just like you keep your skin moisturised to make it soft and supple and complete with hydration lock, similarly, your hair need to retain moisture within the strands. Use shampoo and conditioner which helps in hydrating the hair and the scalp. If required, use leave-in conditioner or serums to avoid the friction caused by dryness. Opt for weekly deep conditioning with hair mask. This helps the hair moisture revive.

Keep air hydrated

More often than not, static forms because of the warmth around you. Since indoors are kept warm by heaters, it soaks in the general moisture from the air making it dry causing static formation in the hair. In circumstances like these, keep a humidifier at home which helps the air around you retain its moisture and try to avoid stepping into over-heated rooms.