Would glycerin give you smooth and hydrated winter skin?

If you want to apply glycerin to your skin, then make sure you avoid suing pure glycerin. That may be thick and slightly sticky. Use a diluted form instead. Moreover, glycerin should always be used on a slightly damp skin.

Provides hydration

In a season where the skin tends to crack fast and go dry even faster, one thing that everyone looks for in their skincare products is their hydrating quality and glycerin provides that. Interestingly, it does not add any extra hydration. It acts as a hydration puller from the deepest layers of the skin to the outer layer, keeping it moisturised, soft and plump. Thus, you might notice many moisturizers having glycerin as a main component.

Good for skin barrier

Skin barrier is a something people are getting more conscious about. It is an important part of the skin layer which needs to be strengthened so as to not let irritants seep inside the skin. A strong skin barrier protects the skin against pollution, external irritant, water loss and more. Glycerin is known to keep this layer strong and thus helps protect the skin against unwanted outer agent.

Magic component for acne-prone skin

Those suffering from acne or eczema often find themselves in dilemma regarding skincare products that they should use. But with anything having glycerin, they can opt for it without second thoughts. Their non-irritating and non-comedogenic power rarely ever triggers any allergic reactions and thus works well for sensitive skin, along with other skin types.