Would glycerin give you smooth and hydrated winter skin?

Glycerin is being used for the skincare through direct application or as one of the main components of skincare products for a long time. Since it has the trust of science, it is one of the most used ingredients in skincare not only for adults but also for youngsters. Still wondering how glycerin may help you, here are five reasons why this elixir must not be skipped.
If you want to apply glycerin to your skin, then make sure you avoid suing pure glycerin. That may be thick and slightly sticky. Use a diluted form instead. Moreover, glycerin should always be used on a slightly damp skin.
Provides hydration
In a season where the skin tends to crack fast and go dry even faster, one thing that everyone looks for in their skincare products is their hydrating quality and glycerin provides that. Interestingly, it does not add any extra hydration. It acts as a hydration puller from the deepest layers of the skin to the outer layer, keeping it moisturised, soft and plump. Thus, you might notice many moisturizers having glycerin as a main component.
Good for skin barrier
Skin barrier is a something people are getting more conscious about. It is an important part of the skin layer which needs to be strengthened so as to not let irritants seep inside the skin. A strong skin barrier protects the skin against pollution, external irritant, water loss and more. Glycerin is known to keep this layer strong and thus helps protect the skin against unwanted outer agent.
Magic component for acne-prone skin
Those suffering from acne or eczema often find themselves in dilemma regarding skincare products that they should use. But with anything having glycerin, they can opt for it without second thoughts. Their non-irritating and non-comedogenic power rarely ever triggers any allergic reactions and thus works well for sensitive skin, along with other skin types.
Healing power
Glycerin is often used for healing minor cuts, flakiness, dryness, redness, irritation and roughness. It not only heals but makes the skin smooth and soft, giving it a very dewy appearance.
Boosts other skin products
Glycerin acts as a positive agent to boost the effectiveness of other skincare products. It not only spreads well but also gets absorbed easily onto the skin. This makes it one of the most desired components in serums, moisturizers and even body lotions.