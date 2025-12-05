Glass facials, scalp spas and more: The new wave of skin treatments taking Chennai by storm

Her explorations eventually led her to Korea, which she calls a global centre for “transformation and renewal.” The appeal, she explains, was not only advanced technology but a philosophy rooted in nourishment and mindfulness. “The Korean approach resonated with me because it focuses on strengthening the skin barrier and supporting long-term vitality,” she says. Treatments such as the Glass Facial, the 12-step Scalp Spa, and the capsule-based Aura Lift draw from these principles.

Samyuktha describes her travels to Korea as formative: “Skincare isn’t just something you do there—it’s part of daily life, a form of self-respect. Watching how tradition and innovation coexist was deeply inspiring.” This blend of ritual and science shapes Nuri’s ethos, reflected even in its name. “‘Nuri’ means ‘the world’ in Korean,” she notes. “It symbolises our global vision and the belief that every individual’s skin tells a story.”

Medical director Dr Shvetha R echoes this shift toward a gentler, barrier-focused model. “We don’t view skin as just a surface,” she says. “It’s a living reflection of internal balance, emotional well-being, and lifestyle.” She emphasises that treatments at the aesthetic clinic are curated to be “gentle yet effective, science-backed yet sensorial,” with a focus on restoring skin function rather than offering rapid, aggressive results.

Their clinical framework incorporates Korean devices and therapeutic methods alongside global dermatological innovations. These range from Swedish and American skin boosters to pigment-safe Italian peels and peptide-based lifting platforms. Yet Dr Shvetha stresses that the process always begins with listening. “Personalisation starts by understanding barrier health, age-related changes, stress levels, and lifestyle,” she says. “No two treatment plans here are identical.”

Both women point to a growing intersection of wellness and dermatology, arguing that skin health cannot be separated from broader habits. “Sleep, nutrition, and emotional stability matter as much as lasers and serums,” says Dr Shvetha. Samyuktha adds that misconceptions persist, especially the expectation of “overnight miracles” or universal routines.

Their shared message is measured: start simple, prioritise the barrier, and approach skincare as an ongoing relationship with oneself—one shaped by consistency, awareness, and, above all, intention.

The doctor speaks…

A Korean skincare ritual you swear by?

Hydration layering. When the skin is well-hydrated, every ingredient and procedure performs better.