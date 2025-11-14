How does early sleep help your skin? Dermatologist breaks down the science

A

This behaviour is more common in the Western world, where overfilling has become a trend. In the Indian context, however, our aesthetic goals are quite different. I perform many filler procedures, but the first step is always to assess whether the patient truly needs them, and if not, to consider whether a non-invasive alternative might be a better option.

For instance, instead of fillers, some patients are better suited for HIFU (High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound), a technology that uses ultrasound and radiofrequency to heat the SMAS layer (the sub muscular-aponeurotic layer) of the skin. This helps lift and tighten the tissues while melting small amounts of fat. HIFU works beautifully for people who are heavy in the lower face as it tones, defines the jawline, and gives a more sculpted look.

So, it’s really about understanding face shape and proportion. If someone already has fullness in the lower face, adding fillers there would only make them look puffier. Instead, we lift and sculpt strategically, perhaps restoring volume in the upper face, where fat naturally starts to descend with age, while contouring the lower face to sharpen the jawline.

Most women, as they age, become bottom-heavy; the facial fat that once supported the cheeks starts to drop. This creates hollowing under the eyes (which can start even in the late 20s) and jowling along the jawline by the 40s. Essentially, the youthful V-shaped face slowly turns into a U-shape. The goal, therefore, is to refill the upper face and use HIFU to tighten and slim the lower face, restoring that balanced V shape.

Now, coming back to the idea of ‘filler fatigue’, in India, overfilling is far less common. It’s the dermatologist’s or aesthetic physician’s responsibility to guide the patient and know when to stop. Some people tend to ask for more and more—it can become addictive—and that’s where professional judgment is crucial.

In extreme cases, this pattern can be linked to Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD), where a person is never satisfied with their appearance and keeps seeking unnecessary procedures.

In the Indian aesthetic approach, the goal is always natural rejuvenation—to look fresher, younger, and more rested, not ‘done.’ You should walk out of a clinic looking like yourself, only better—so that people say, “You look so fresh and well-rested,” not, “What did you do to your face?” That’s the essence of good aesthetic work: you still look like you, just the best version of yourself.