What should you look for in your winter serum while using it on dry skin?

With dry skin, the serum should have a few primary uses, the most important of them all being restoring hydration to make the skin livelier. Here’s what you need to consider before getting the perfect serum for the winters.

Hydrating serum: The serum should contain hyaluronic acid which is a top priority for those with dry skin. The acid helps in filling the skin with moisture and locking it between the layers so that the fresh feeling stays for a long time. Along with hyaluronic acid, the cherry on top would be if the serum also consists of glycerin. This helps in drawing moisture from the deeper layers of the skin to its top layer and keeps it hydrated and refreshed for a long time.

Repairs skin barrier: The serum should have ingredients that repair the skin barrier. Today, no matter the skin, people are looking for products which help in skin barrier repair. This part of the skin helps to protect it from external agents like UV Rays, and pollution, keeping the skin safe. Ingredients like ceramides help in protecting the skin’s barrier and reduces water loss. Moreover squalene is said to resemble the natural oils of the body and keep the skin hydrated without turning it sticky or greasy.