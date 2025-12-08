When should you use body oils in winter?

Body oils are actually versatile enough to be used before or after shower. But the applications have different purpose altogether. Suppose you want to use it before going for a bath. Then those who have very dry, itchy, and sensitive skin must opt for this method. It helps in protecting the skin from the hot water, reduces the constant irritation, helps in moisture locking after the bath and lightens it, if your skin has been feeling tighter during the season.

Its application is actually simple and traditional. Apply a generous amount of oil and leave it on for 5-10 minutes before you take a bath. Ideally, use lukewarm water for the bath where the temperature should not be very high. The end result would be moisturiser soft skin without the use of actual moisturiser.

For those with skin types ranging from normal to mixed or those who would prefer to apply body oils on a daily basis, they can apply a coat after the shower. This helps the skin by locking the moisture, making it soft and smooth and when combined with a moisturiser or body lotion, makes the skin radiant and irritation-free. After you have had a shower, pat yourself damp, not dry. Apply a coat of the oil and follow it with moisturiser or body lotion. This would not only make your skin softer and hydrated but also leave it with a glowy finish.