Does water temperature matter while rinsing your hair?

Often while you go to take a shower and you have plans for rinsing your hair, you usually opt for the water temperature depending on the season, isn’t it? For the summers its usually cold water while vice versa for the winters. But do you know that water temperature plays a huge part in maintaining the health of your hair and thus it must be always in the correct warmth or coldness.
Water temperature is responsible for not only washing your hair well, but keeping the scalp healthy, make your hair colour last longer and even contributes to hair shine and luster. Here’s how water temperature actually affects the hair strength.
Hot water
Rinsing your hair with hot water opens up the cuticles and helps reach the cleaning agent reach deeper into your scalp for a better wash. It also helps in dissolving oils, and conditioners well so that they can work on your scalp and rid you off all irritations. However, on the other side, it may strip the hair of natural oils leaving it dry and frizzy, fade out hair colour faster and makes the hair prone to dryness related irritation. The ideal way is to start the rinse with hot water and then switch temperatures.
Lukewarm water
People often confuse between warm and lukewarm waters. But they are not the same. Lukewarm water is lightly warm water which is often considered to be the best water temperature for washing the hair. It is known for its properties of cleaning the hair without causing much dryness, the scalp is comfortably washed and the hair cuticle isn’t damaged. This temperature is the actually temperature in which the hair should be washed.
Cold Water
Interestingly, cold water has its own benefits when it comes to washing your hair. It seals the cuticle after applying conditioner and prevents a frizz. It is known to make the hair shinier and can also lead to a smooth scalp. However, it is known to not remove oils very well and cold water too, needs to be mixed with other temperatures for a better output. Ideally, you can start of your wash with hot water; do the actual wash with lukewarm water and the final rinse with cold water.
Thus, each water temperature has its own uses and a combination of all three makes an ideal wash.