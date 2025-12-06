Does water temperature matter while rinsing your hair?

Lukewarm water

People often confuse between warm and lukewarm waters. But they are not the same. Lukewarm water is lightly warm water which is often considered to be the best water temperature for washing the hair. It is known for its properties of cleaning the hair without causing much dryness, the scalp is comfortably washed and the hair cuticle isn’t damaged. This temperature is the actually temperature in which the hair should be washed.

Cold Water

Interestingly, cold water has its own benefits when it comes to washing your hair. It seals the cuticle after applying conditioner and prevents a frizz. It is known to make the hair shinier and can also lead to a smooth scalp. However, it is known to not remove oils very well and cold water too, needs to be mixed with other temperatures for a better output. Ideally, you can start of your wash with hot water; do the actual wash with lukewarm water and the final rinse with cold water.

Thus, each water temperature has its own uses and a combination of all three makes an ideal wash.