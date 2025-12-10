Are oranges the hidden hair care hack you have been overlooking?

Before decoding the benefits of orange for hair, one must remember that is has citrus acid. This is good for the body in many ways. In fact, several fruit-based face washes also contain orange extracts which are known to have benefitted the skin. Orange can be good for the hair too, but it actually depends on how they are put to use. Orange can actually be used in several ways to benefits the hair.

Orange Juice: Take a cup of orange juice and mix it with one cup of water. Keep this diluted potion ready when you are about to shampoo your hair. This helps in adding a shine to the hair and removes dullness through constant use.

Orange mask: Do not through away orange peel, they are of great use. Blend this orange peel with water or yogurt and apply it to your scalp. Keep it on for 20-30 minutes and rinse it off. This helps in treating dandruff from the scalp.

Orange oil: Take orange essential oil which is certified for use in the body. Apply 2-3 drops to your regular hair oil and massage well. Leave it on overnight or at least 20-30 minutes before rinsing it off with water. This not only keeps your hair fresh with a subtle aroma for a long time but also contributes to the lusture of the hair quality.

However, if you have very sensitive skin, then it is better to do a patch test before going ahead with it. Moreover, orange oil must always be diluted and never added directly to the scalp. For those having very dry hair, using orange may be slightly drying. Also, it is worth remembering that orange isn’t a miracle product. It will not contribute to solving all hair problems overnight. If it suites the hair, it must be used in small quantities for a consistent period of time, to see the results.