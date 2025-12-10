Freeze the fat, feel the glow: Why CoolSculpting is winter’s hottest wellness trend?
Ever wondered what it’d be like if you could just freeze your stubborn fat and watch it disappear? Don’t worry, no gore stuff is involved. Say hello to CoolSculpting, the coolest way, figuratively and literally, to freeze your fat cells into submission without a single surgical procedure. It’s quickly becoming the go-to glow-up secret, and with winter knocking on your door, there’s no better time to embrace the freeze.
Freeze it to lose it: What's CoolSculpting and how has it become the coolest beauty trend this season?
CoolSculpting has become the latest trend for tackling those extra pockets of fat — the ones everyone else insists make you look ‘cute,’ but you’d rather not keep. The idea is simple: by gently freezing fat cells in specific spots, your body can naturally break them down over time. What makes the treatment so appealing is that it targets only the fat cells, leaving the surrounding skin and tissues unharmed. As the weeks pass, those treated cells gradually dissolve, revealing a more sculpted, confident you.
Treatments are typically spaced about 1-3 months apart, with most people needing an average of 2-3 sessions for each area to see their best results. Although this is not a weight-loss procedure, it is quite effective for the ones having extra fat in a particular area.
Why is it preferred during winters?
Though the procedure can be performed at any point of time, dermatologists and specialists say winter is the best time to do it. This is the time when the skin is covered with woolen clothes and protected from exposure. The results of this are gradual and the full blown outcome only comes after around 3 months. Winter’s covered look gives your body time to transform itself without much rush.
Talking about the same, Dr. Garima Tyagi, Dermatologist from SENS Clinic said, “Winter can be an especially good time for CoolSculpting as starting in the colder months lets you reveal a more sculpted shape by spring and summer. This non surgical, targeted fat reduction treatment has no downtime and results develop gradually over 8–12 weeks.”
How is the procedure performed?
During the session, a practitioner places an applicator over the area, lightly suctioning the skin so the cooling can reach the fat underneath. The temperature drops, the area goes numb, and most people say it just feels like a cool, gentle hold.
According to Dr. Garima, “A typical session involves applying a gel pad in the treatment area, then placing an applicator that gently suctions the tissue and cools it to a precise temperature. There are no incisions or Anaesthesia involved making it a safe option to remove stubborn fats from the body. The ability to return to work or resume daily activities immediately after the treatment is an added bonus.”
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels