Kia Unveils the all-new Seltos in a Global Premiere from India

The All-New Kia Seltos exudes authority at first glance, its bold proportions defining a presence engineered to command the road. Built on the bold, muscular DNA of its predecessor, the all-new Kia Seltos takes a significant step forward — not just in design, but also in scale. With enhanced dimensions engineered for greater space, comfort, and presence, it now measures 4,460 mm in length — the longest in the segment — and 1,830 mm in width. A 2,690 mm wheelbase further elevates cabin roominess and driving stability, ensuring every journey feels confident, balanced, and premium.

Crafted eloquently, the all-new Kia Seltos brings Kia’s Opposites United design philosophy to life, offering consumers a more expressive, more premium and more progressive SUV design. Its new Digital Tiger Face with Black High Glossy Grille with Dark Gunmetal accents, Ice Cube LED Projection Headlamps with Dynamic Welcome Function, Star Map LED DRLs with Integrated Turn Signal, LED fog lamps, and Star Map LED Connected Tail Lamps command attention while providing enhanced illumination and confidence in every drive.

The futuristic silhouette is highlighted by R18 (46.2 cm) Sporty Crystal Cut Alloy Wheels with Neon Brake Calipers, an Integrated Rear Spoiler with Hidden Rear Wiper, and first-in-segment Automatic Streamline Door Handles, complemented by Robust Front & Rear Skid Plates with Dark Gunmetal Finish, reinforcing its tough, confident SUV character.

And to complement this bold new design, the All-New Kia Seltos will be available in 10 monotone colour options — including two striking new shades in Kia India lineup Morning Haze and Magma Red — giving customers more ways to express their individuality.