Kia Unveils the all-new Seltos in a Global Premiere from India

Kia India has premiered the All-New Kia Seltos, marking the return of the of one of India’s most loved SUVs, featuring new styling, premium interiors, along with versatile trims and powertrains to suit varied customer needs. Bookings will open nationwide from midnight on 11th December, enabling customers to reserve their preferred favorite SUV with an initial amount of ₹25,000.
Speaking on the occasion, Gwanggu Lee - Managing Director & CEO, Kia India, said, “The all-new Kia Seltos is more than a generation change; it’s a statement of Kia’s intent to redefine the segment. A category-defining SUV since its debut in India, the new Seltos pushes boundaries with bolder design, advanced safety and segment-leading technology that reset benchmarks. Engineered to outperform and optimized for real-world Indian conditions—reflecting insights from our customers and without compromising global standards—it demonstrates our ambition to lead, not follow. We are confident that the BADASS, the all-new Kia Seltos, will disrupt the category again and strengthen Kia’s long-term leadership in India.”
The All-New Kia Seltos exudes authority at first glance, its bold proportions defining a presence engineered to command the road. Built on the bold, muscular DNA of its predecessor, the all-new Kia Seltos takes a significant step forward — not just in design, but also in scale. With enhanced dimensions engineered for greater space, comfort, and presence, it now measures 4,460 mm in length — the longest in the segment — and 1,830 mm in width. A 2,690 mm wheelbase further elevates cabin roominess and driving stability, ensuring every journey feels confident, balanced, and premium.
Crafted eloquently, the all-new Kia Seltos brings Kia’s Opposites United design philosophy to life, offering consumers a more expressive, more premium and more progressive SUV design. Its new Digital Tiger Face with Black High Glossy Grille with Dark Gunmetal accents, Ice Cube LED Projection Headlamps with Dynamic Welcome Function, Star Map LED DRLs with Integrated Turn Signal, LED fog lamps, and Star Map LED Connected Tail Lamps command attention while providing enhanced illumination and confidence in every drive.
The futuristic silhouette is highlighted by R18 (46.2 cm) Sporty Crystal Cut Alloy Wheels with Neon Brake Calipers, an Integrated Rear Spoiler with Hidden Rear Wiper, and first-in-segment Automatic Streamline Door Handles, complemented by Robust Front & Rear Skid Plates with Dark Gunmetal Finish, reinforcing its tough, confident SUV character.
And to complement this bold new design, the All-New Kia Seltos will be available in 10 monotone colour options — including two striking new shades in Kia India lineup Morning Haze and Magma Red — giving customers more ways to express their individuality.
The stylish exterior is complemented by an impeccably sophisticated interior, designed to deliver refined comfort and intelligent convenience. A spacious cabin with Smoky Black & White Two-Tone Interiors with elegant White Accents and Leatherette Seats, features an expansive 75.18 cm (30-inch) Trinity Panoramic Display Panel. This is paired with a Double D-Cut Dual Tone Leatherette-Wrapped Steering Wheel that adds a sporty, modern touch. The 10-Way Power Driver Seat with Power Lumbar Adjust&an indulgent relaxation function, Integrated Memory Driver Seat synced with ORVM settings, and ventilated front seats ensure a personalized and comfortable driving posture, supported by the Welcome Retract Seat function that automatically adjusts for easy entry and exit.
In-car experience is raised with the Bose Premium Sound System with 8 Speakers, 64-color Ambient Mood Lighting, and seamless convenience through the Smartphone Wireless Charger. Rear passengers enjoy 60:40 split seats with recline adjust, sunshade curtains, and Type-C USB charging ports at both front and rear. The Dual Pane Panoramic Sunroof brings natural light into the spacious cabin, while the enhanced suspension keeps every journey smooth, confident, and indulgent.
The vehicle offers a versatile and competent powertrain lineup that is tuned to suit every lifestyle delivering absolute thrill of driving without compromising on performance. With three responsive, reliable and powerful engines, it offers a wide choice for customers – the SmartstreamG1.5 Petrol (115PS, 144Nm), Smartstream G1.5 T-GDI Petrol (160PS, 253Nm) or 1.5l CRDi VGT Diesel (116PS, 250Nm) engines. You also get a wide range of transmission choices – including 6MT, 6iMT, IVT, 7DCT and 6AT for effortless performance and driving flexibility.
The lineup spans four standard trims — HTE, HTK, HTX, and GTX — along with four option variants: HTE(O), HTK(O), HTX(A), GTX(A). For added distinction, the X-Line Styling Pack is exclusively offered on GTX & GTX(A). Combined with Convenience, Premium, ADAS, and X-Line add-on packages, customers have complete freedom to configure a Seltos that meets their style, comfort, and performance preferences.
Prices to be announced on January 2, 2026.