Vaani Kapoor on fitness, hair rituals and staying true to herself

As she teams up with Streax Professional for the launch of its EVOQUE Collection, Vaani tells Indulge that this collaboration feels almost fated. “I’ve always enjoyed trying different styles and experimenting with my hair,” she says. “My personal style is about being effortless, comfortable, and elegant, while staying true to who I am.” The collection, she adds, mirrors her own sensibilities. “What I love is how it blends retro influences with a modern edge. It’s timeless and fresh at the same time. With the EVOQUE Bridal Collection, the experience felt even more special—elegant, and genuinely joyful to walk the ramp for.”

Hair, she says, is an extension of her personality. So what does her routine look like when she isn’t surrounded by stylists? “For daily hair care, I keep it simple,” she explains. “I start with nourishing almond-oil massages and wash my hair two to three times a week, letting it air-dry whenever possible. To keep it healthy and glossy, I always use the Streax Professional Vitariche Hair Gloss Serum. And because I style with heat so often, the same brand’s heat protection spray is an absolute essential.”

Fitness, for Vaani, is inseparable from who she is—less a phase, more a lifestyle. Her regimen is dynamic, mixing aerial Pilates, circuit training, yoga, and focused gym sessions. “Pilates strengthens my core and improves posture, circuit training builds endurance, weight training and cardio keep me toned,” she says. “I work out about four times a week, with yoga being a constant—it’s important for my mind as much as my body.” Nutrition follows the same disciplined but flexible philosophy. She prefers clean eating, balancing protein, fibre, complex carbs, fruits and vegetables, and always staying hydrated.

Still, she laughs at the assumption that she must be strict to a fault. “I’m a foodie,” she clarifies. “I just try to make healthier choices—sugar-free desserts or lighter versions of my favourites. When I’m preparing for a role, I’m disciplined; no cheat meals. But otherwise, I believe in moderation. It’s about eating mindfully and supporting both my body and mind.”

Her skincare routine is rooted in simplicity. “I stick to cleansing, toning, and moisturising, with regular lymphatic drainage, gua sha, or ice facials that help with glow and de-puffing,” she says. Sun protection is non-negotiable, sleep is essential, and she starts her mornings with detox water. On long shoot days under harsh lights, she follows the same pared-back approach—minimal makeup, rest whenever she can, and quick skin-reviving hacks to stay fresh.

In the age of relentless digital scrutiny, Vaani acknowledges that social media is “a double-edged sword.” She navigates it by protecting her mental space. “I try to maintain perspective by focusing on personal growth, setting boundaries, and surrounding myself with a supportive community,” she says. “It’s important to separate constructive feedback from baseless negativity. Prioritising positivity keeps me balanced and ensures that the noise online doesn’t affect my well-being.”

Ask her what self-care means beyond beauty and fitness, and her answer is reflective: “For me, self-care is about nurturing my overall well-being. I value alone time and personal space because solitude helps me recharge. Above all, it’s about staying real, staying true, learning, growing, and honouring who I am. Maintaining mental balance is key—it helps me navigate challenges with clarity and resilience.”

And when she prepares for a new role, she approaches it with dual focus—mental and physical. “My workouts—whether circuit training, martial arts, or boxing—are tailored to what the character demands. At the same time, I make sure I connect deeply with the role so I can portray its emotions authentically,” she shares. “Combining physical discipline with emotional introspection helps me bring depth, energy, and honesty to every performance.”

Thoughtful, grounded, and refreshingly self-aware, Vaani Kapoor reminds us that her on-screen presence is just one part of a larger whole—one built on consistency, curiosity, and a commitment to staying true to herself.

