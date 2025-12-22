How to treat cracked corners of the mouth?

There are three basic ways to tackle cracked corners. The preliminary method is to try organic solutions at home. To go about this, keep the corners protected by forming a barrier over it. You may apply petroleum jelly, zinc oxide, or unscented lip balm. Also, every time you wash your face, take extra care that no harsh washing agents touch the space. One basic mistake that is often repeated is trying to rub the skin dry. One must always gently pat it dry. Moreover, many a times, unconsciously you start licking the corners of the mouth, which should be completely stopped as saliva only makes it worse. If you notice that even after regularly working on the above your cracked corners are not healing then you can opt for a basic anti-fungal cream.

The second most important thing is to control your food. It is suggested that you avoid food with very high spice level. This is because the heat from the spices gets stuck to the cracked corners and may cause redness, itchiness or swelling. It would also mean you lick the sides and saliva will become an additional hindrance. Since cracked corners are often linked with a deficiency of Iron, Vitamin B 2 and B 12, foods which are rich in these are recommended.