Can you use acne face wash on your underarms?

However, since acne face washes are not originally meant for the underarms, you need to be cautious in your usage. First do a patch test to confirm if you can truly use the product in a different part of the body without eliciting any reactions. Once your face wash passes the patch test, you are free to use it twice or thrice. Avoid using it daily though. Once you have applied it to the skin on your underarms, leave it on for a minute or so and then rinse well. Do not forget to apply a moisturiser right after. Also, do not apply acne face wash right after waxing or shaving. Since the skin is already treated and sensitive, it is better to give it recuperation time before using another product on it.

Moreover, if your underarm skin has rashes, eczema, or psoriasis, avoid using it. Sometimes, even though the product passes the patch test, you might have burning or itching sensations after application. Rinse it immediately and prevent further use.