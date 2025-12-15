Can you use acne face wash on your underarms?

Afraid of wearing sleeveless clothes because your underarms will show? Tired of using hacks to solve your dark underarm problems? We bet you didn’t know of this hack then! Try using acne face wash for your underarms and see if it works. There are several reasons why this works. Let’s decode them.
To break up the composition of acne face wash, one would notice the presence of benzoyl peroxide, salicylic acid and glycolic acid. These three ingredients help in reducing any odour-causing bacteria, taking care of body odour problems. They are also known to help release clogged pores and ingrown hairs. Both are problems that one may have on the face as well. Hence, it is a one-product deal for your face and underarms. Many acne face washes also reduce pigmentation on the epidermal layer of your face. And thus are thus used to reduce the darkness in the underarms caused by buildups or friction. If you notice your underarms carefully, you might sometimes find it to have acne. This can also be treated with an acne face wash.
However, since acne face washes are not originally meant for the underarms, you need to be cautious in your usage. First do a patch test to confirm if you can truly use the product in a different part of the body without eliciting any reactions. Once your face wash passes the patch test, you are free to use it twice or thrice. Avoid using it daily though. Once you have applied it to the skin on your underarms, leave it on for a minute or so and then rinse well. Do not forget to apply a moisturiser right after. Also, do not apply acne face wash right after waxing or shaving. Since the skin is already treated and sensitive, it is better to give it recuperation time before using another product on it.
Moreover, if your underarm skin has rashes, eczema, or psoriasis, avoid using it. Sometimes, even though the product passes the patch test, you might have burning or itching sensations after application. Rinse it immediately and prevent further use.