Is it safe to sleep with wet hair?

Apart from the perennial fear that one will catch cold in wet hair, especially during the cusp of summer and winter times, which is yet to be verified, there are other scalp related reasons too due to which it is not recommended.

Fragility: Wet hair is more fragile than dry hair. While you are unaware, there is constant friction caused between the hair and the surface on which you sleep. This may lead to more hair breakage than you could have imagined.

Irritation: There is a difference between moisture locking in the scalp and moisture trapping on the scalp layers. While the former is desired, the latter isn’t. This moisture and sweat trap may lead to scalp irritation or dandruff.