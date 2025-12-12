Is it safe to sleep with wet hair?

Had a very long and tiring day and wanted to remove the stress by taking a bath before bedtime, but don’t have the energy to dry off your hair? So, should you sleep with wet hair? Or take the pain of drying it before putting yourself to bed? Well, it is recommended that one does not sleep in wet hair, although practically once or twice it does happen that we sleep in wet hair, but those are few and far off instances.
Apart from the perennial fear that one will catch cold in wet hair, especially during the cusp of summer and winter times, which is yet to be verified, there are other scalp related reasons too due to which it is not recommended.
Fragility: Wet hair is more fragile than dry hair. While you are unaware, there is constant friction caused between the hair and the surface on which you sleep. This may lead to more hair breakage than you could have imagined.
Irritation: There is a difference between moisture locking in the scalp and moisture trapping on the scalp layers. While the former is desired, the latter isn’t. This moisture and sweat trap may lead to scalp irritation or dandruff.
Fungal attack: Prolonged sleeping in wet hair may give rise to unwanted fungal attack on the scalp.
Tangled affair: When hair is wet, it is more fragile and elastic. This means it can wind its way with other strands of hair and form tangles.
However, if you have no choice but to sleep with wet hair, there is a remedy for that too. After you have rinsed your hair, towel dry it well. Use silk or satin pillow cover to reduce friction. You can bind your hair into a loose braid so that there are less tangles and breakage. Also, make sure that the room that you are sleeping in is not very humid. But make sure that sleeping in wet hair doesn’t become a habit and rather remains a one off thing that becomes sometimes unavoidable.