3 homemade creams for your curly hair treatments

Have curly hair and are in constant stress to keep them structured and bouncy? Instead of opting for mass market products which may add chemicals to your hair and degrade the overall quality of the hair, trying going organic by whipping up these organic creams from your kitchen ingredients for your curly hair treatments. Make them in small quantities and use on damp hair. These are freshly made mixtures which start giving you long-term effects after a few usage.
With everyday kitchen ingredients you can now make creams that may become essential parts of your curly hair treatments. So, ditch the expensive mass market products and go natural!
Coconut and shea butter
Perfect for deep moisturisation, which is the need of the hour in winters, those with dry and frizzy curls should apply this on their hair. All you need to do is melt shea butter and coconut oil by using a double boil method, the same method used to melt chocolate. After the molten moisture has cooled, add aloe vera gel to it. Whisk it till creamy and should you like you may add a few drops of essential oils but this step is purely optional. Use this on damp curls as a leave- in treatment or once a week. It helps in reducing the frizz, softens the texture and helps to add a shine.
Honey and aloe vera
If your curls are losing that structure and looking dry, then this is the perfect solution. Add aloe vera gel and honey in a cup and blend until you get a smooth consistency. Add olive or almond oil and blend it again till it reaches a cream-like texture. Should you like, you may add a few drops of leave-in conditioner to this or completely skip this step. Apply this mixture using the scrunching method to those lovely curls and air–dry your hair to add moisture, structure and bounce to it.
Avocado and yoghurt
One look at your hair and the damaged curls are giving you sleepless nights? Then now is the time to fix it. Mash half an avocado into a smooth paste. Add yogurt, olive oil and honey to this mash and blend it well till it reaches a cream-like texture without any lumps. To bring this cream to effect, apply it to the curls from mid-length to the end and leave it on for 20-30 minutes before rinsing it off. This can be applied once a week for repairing your hair structure and giving elasticity to those curls.