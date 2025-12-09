3 homemade creams for your curly hair treatments

With everyday kitchen ingredients you can now make creams that may become essential parts of your curly hair treatments. So, ditch the expensive mass market products and go natural!

Coconut and shea butter

Perfect for deep moisturisation, which is the need of the hour in winters, those with dry and frizzy curls should apply this on their hair. All you need to do is melt shea butter and coconut oil by using a double boil method, the same method used to melt chocolate. After the molten moisture has cooled, add aloe vera gel to it. Whisk it till creamy and should you like you may add a few drops of essential oils but this step is purely optional. Use this on damp curls as a leave- in treatment or once a week. It helps in reducing the frizz, softens the texture and helps to add a shine.

Honey and aloe vera

If your curls are losing that structure and looking dry, then this is the perfect solution. Add aloe vera gel and honey in a cup and blend until you get a smooth consistency. Add olive or almond oil and blend it again till it reaches a cream-like texture. Should you like, you may add a few drops of leave-in conditioner to this or completely skip this step. Apply this mixture using the scrunching method to those lovely curls and air–dry your hair to add moisture, structure and bounce to it.