Top five hair sprays to use while styling your precious locks to keep them healthy
When it comes to hair care, a high-quality styling spray that serves multiple functions is an essential addition to any routine. A well-formulated spray not only hydrates and detangles but also provides crucial heat protection, ensuring your hair remains healthy, smooth and resilient against daily styling. Whether you're colouring, blow-drying, straightening or curling, using a multifunctional product helps minimise damage while keeping your locks nourished and effortlessly manageable. Investing in a versatile styling spray means fewer products, less hassle and ultimately, stronger, shinier hair. Here are five tried and tested products that we recommend:

Complete care

Raise Prime Time 10-in-1 Hair Primer is a true multitasking product delivering impressive results across the board. This bi-phase formula not only primes the hair but also tackles frizz, enhances strength, and boosts shine with its expertly crafted blend of nourishing ingredients. The fast-evaporating system noticeably reduces drying time, all while sealing in moisture with a lightweight, glossy finish. What sets this primer apart is its protective power — offering heat defence up to 232ºC while strengthening strands with a potent mix of hydrolysed keratin, cysteine and 15 essential amino acids. The inclusion of the Seaweed Complex lends an added boost, improving elasticity and texture from within. Meanwhile, a luxurious infusion of argan, olive fruit, rice bran and meadowfoam seed oils ensures deep nourishment without weighing hair down. For those prone to scalp irritation, the botanical extracts — featuring madecassoside, tulsi leaf, turmeric and centella asiatica — deliver soothing relief, reducing inflammation and itchiness. That's not all the nutrient & vitamin-rich 6 Seaweed Complex is formulated with Hijiki Algae, Marine Brown Cava, Brown Seaweed, Green Sea Fingers, Wakame Kelp and Red Seaweed, which helps repair hair and protects against environmental & UV damage. ₹2,499. Available online.

Protein shake

Achieve salon-worthy locks with the 2.Oh! 3-in-1 Hair Styling Spray, your ultimate companion for voluminous, glossy hair. Infused with a powerhouse blend of Panthenol, Wheat Protein, Rice Protein, Keratin, Silk Protein and Soy Protein, this multitasking marvel not only amplifies volume but also shields against heat damage while blow-drying. Say farewell to frizz and static as your tresses embrace a weightless, residue-free finish. Whether you’re after added oomph or a sleek, polished look, this styling spray ensures high-shine perfection without compromise. ₹999. Available online.

Keratin treatment

The TRESemmé Keratin Smooth Heat Protect Spray is a must-have for anyone who frequently styles their hair with heat tools. Offering protection up to 230°C, this pre-styling spray acts as a shield against heat damage, ensuring your locks remain healthy and smooth. Formulated specifically for Indian hair, it is alcohol-free and enriched with argan oil, which deeply nourishes while adding a radiant shine. Beyond heat protection, it also combats frizz for up to two days, leaving hair sleek and manageable. The UV filter is a thoughtful addition, offering daily defence against sun exposure. ₹650. Available online.

Smooth operator 

Schwarzkopf Professional OSiS+ Sparkler Hair Styling Shine Spray is a game-changer for those seeking effortless, frizz-free glamour. This silicone-free shine spray delivers instant radiance while offering light conditioning, making it ideal for a smooth, polished finish. With heat protection up to 230°C, it safeguards hair from styling damage while also shielding against humidity — perfect for maintaining sleek styles in any weather. Its non-sticky hold ensures a weightless feel and the unscented mousse formula makes it a versatile choice for all hair types. ₹1,450. Available online.

Hydrogen quotient 

The Redken Acidic Color Gloss Heat Protection Treatment is a game-changer for colour-treated hair. This leave-in treatment spray not only delivers intense hydration and effortless detangling but also shields hair from heat damage up to 450°F. Its acidic pH-balanced formula extends salon-fresh colour, enhances shine at a molecular level, and ensures a 3x smoother, 6x more hydrated finish. A must-have for at-home glossing, it locks in vibrancy while preventing heat-induced dullness — leaving hair soft, luminous and brilliantly protected. ₹2,500. Available online.

hair sprays
heat protectant

