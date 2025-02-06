Horoscope/Angel Calendar: Here is your weekly oracle guidance for February 7-13

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 19)

You can manifest anything right now. You have the ability to attract helpful people. A gift of passion, opportunity, and inspiration is coming your way. The chance to do something amazing with the sense of wonder is a blessing coming straight for you from heaven. The ideas in your mind are wonderful. Clear up your communication problems. Lucky colour: Tangerine

TAURUS (Apr 20-May 20)

Fighting for your rights and justice is the right way forward. Your worry regarding your future is unnecessary. Focus on your thoughts and on the outcome you desire. Release any feeling of regret, guilt, or worry to your angels. Keep your eyes only on the big picture and leave the details to others to handle. Your experience will lead to great success. Lucky colours: Red, orange

GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Abundant rewards for your hard work will be the highlight of this week. Release yourself from burdensome situations, forgive, and move on to a new future. Those who have gotten married recently, move into a new home and buy a new car. On the work front, stability and efficiency are paying off well. Take charge and things will work out as expected. Lucky colours: Cream, white

CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

A dream of yours will come true. Believe in yourself and trust your instincts; do not get carried away by the advice of others. This will also mark an end to a difficult situation. New resources of money, time, or support will arise. A change in a job or promotion is on the cards. Release yourself from what holds you back. Lucky colours: Maroon, magenta

LEO (July 23-Aug 22)

If you have been fighting for justice and equality, this is your week. The ruling will be in your favour. Keep your eyes on the big picture and do not interfere in the daily matters. Your experience will lead you to success, and your concern for others will take you to great heights. The wheel of fortune will favour you. Lucky colours: Brown, purple.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sep 22)

The wheel of fortune will start moving in the upward direction where all the good things of the universe will come towards you. Focus your thoughts on the outcome you desire. Nurture yourself and those you love. You have the ability to make anything more beautiful. Your practical and wise advice is the cherry on top. Lucky colours: Rose pink, deep purple

LIBRA (Sep 23-Oct 22)

It feels wonderful when you have someone in your life who can read your mind and also feels empowered by your healing energies. Do not give up on those you love. Breathe a sigh of relief and make new plans. Relocation or travel is foreseen. A great deal of activities are going to be unveiled in the coming weeks. It is important to maintain your communication skills. Lucky colours: Rust, bright blue

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21)

Nurture yourself and those you love with your limited resources. The universe will bless you with more and more in the future. You have the ability to make anything look more beautiful. People do look up to you for your wise advice. Enhance your knowledge and skills and enroll yourself for further studies. This is the time for you to acquire knowledge and wisdom. Work on yourself. Lucky colours: Beige, pista green

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21)

This is the time for team building and teamwork. A great deal of activities will change your perspective towards life. All your materialistic needs will get fulfilled. An act of kindness will amplify your blessings and resources. Do not overburden yourself with work and ask for helpful people to lighten your load. This is the time to work smart. Lucky colours: Yellow, grey

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19)

With the sense of wonder, pay your gratitude to the universe and proceed ahead. A situation will arise where you will be forcefully involved in other people’s drama. Withdraw yourself from the drama of others. Have patience with yourself and those around you. Committed romantic relationship will sweep you of your feet. Lucky colours: White, silver, green

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18)

Embrace your inner child. Rekindle your childhood with old friends and new. Do not let the child inside you die. You can be free from your past, provided you have the courage to walk away from the open shackles. Your body, mind, and soul need to get some rest. In the coming days, you shall be embarking on a new journey— a new beginning. Lucky colours: Purple, mauve

PISCES (Feb 19-Mar 20)

Consider taking a more uplifting approach towards life. Believe in yourself and listen to your heart. Take the leap of faith. Do what gives you joy. A very big situation will come to end, and you will be finally free. New opportunities for happiness will follow, provided you show the courage of leaving the past behind. Lucky colours: Gold, turquoise