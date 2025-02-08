Celebrate love with these exquisite Valentine’s Day fragrance sets

This Valentine’s Day, elevate your romance with a captivating perfume. A signature scent creates lasting memories and adds a personal touch to the celebration. Whether it's a floral, fruity, or musky fragrance, the right perfume can enhance the mood, making every moment unforgettable and your presence truly alluring.
Oriflame Éclat Amor & Toujours Eau De Toilette for Him and Her
This Valentine’s Day, delight your loved one with the perfect fragrance that embodies love and passion. For her, Éclat Amour Intensité Eau de Toilette is a radiant fusion of fresh white florals, luscious fruits, and a refined woody base, creating a scent that is both seductive and elegant. For him, an enchanting aromatic fougère fragrance blends invigorating citrus and spices with a rich Vegetal Leather Accord, evoking masculinity and sophisticated allure. Together, these fragrances make an ideal gift set, letting you both celebrate love with scents that linger well beyond the moment.
Price: INR 2,299 & 2,399. Available online.
Studiowest's Cherry Eau De Parfum
Unveil the irresistible charm of Studiowest's Cherry Eau De Parfum, a 100ML fragrance that embodies the spirit of summer. It opens with the bright, zesty notes of bergamot, instantly uplifting the senses. The heart of the scent bursts with the rich, juicy essence of cherry, beautifully balanced by the tangy sweetness of raspberry, creating a fresh and invigorating fragrance. Perfect for those who enjoy a playful, vibrant aroma, this perfume is ideal for both everyday wear and special occasions. Let this delightful scent transport you to sun-drenched orchards with every spritz!
Price: INR 995 (100 ml). Available online.
Yardley London Perfume
Vibrant and contemporary, the Yardley London Women’s Perfume Gift Collection offers a delightful selection of fragrances that embody the essence of modern femininity. While the The Yardley London Gentleman Luxury Perfume Gift Set is a distinguished collection of four premium fragrances tailored for the modern man — Gentleman Classic, Urbane, Royale, and Gold. The Yardley London Classic Gift Collection is a timeless tribute to elegance. With a legacy spanning over 250 years, Yardley is renowned for crafting exquisite English fragrances that speak of opulence and sophistication.
Price: INR 649, INR 849 & INR 625. Available online.
Engage Gift Exquisite Collection Luxury Beauty Set for Women
Indulge in the perfect blend of elegance and luxury this Valentine’s Day with The Engage Gift Exquisite Collection Luxury Beauty Set for Women. This beautifully curated set features the enchanting Fantasia Eau De Parfum, a fragrance that exudes sophistication and charm, paired with the luxurious Fantasia Shower Gel, offering a rejuvenating bathing experience. Together, these products create a sensory journey that elevates every moment. The captivating aroma of Fantasia adds an irresistible allure, while the nourishing shower gel pampers and softens the skin. A timeless and thoughtful gift for women who appreciate the finer things in life, this set promises to make Valentine’s Day truly unforgettable.
Price: INR 1,099. Available online.
Nisara Women’s Perfume Gift Set
Celebrate love this Valentine’s Day with Nisara Perfumes' exclusive Women’s Perfume Gift Set. Featuring four luxurious fragrances—Midnight Tease, Girl Power, Vanilla Rush, and Miss Gorgeous—this set is a perfect way to express elegance, romance, and empowerment. Each fragrance is meticulously crafted by award-winning international perfumers, using skin-friendly ingredients that ensure long-lasting allure. From the seductive Midnight Tease for intimate moments to the versatile Miss Gorgeous for effortless day-to-night wear, this curated collection embodies the essence of femininity. Gift your special someone a blend of sophistication, love, and beauty, and make this Valentine’s Day one to remember.
Price: INR 549. Available online.
Denver SRK Autograph Collection – Mystic Ocean & More
For the man who loves to make a statement, the Denver SRK Autograph Collection is the perfect choice. This exclusive set features a curated selection of signature fragrances, including Mystic Ocean, Free, Honour, Caliber, Imperial, and Blackcode. Each long-lasting deodorant is designed to exude confidence, sophistication, and charm—making it the ideal Valentine’s Day gift for the man who appreciates timeless elegance. Let these captivating scents leave a lasting impression on his special day.
Price: INR 699. Available online.
The Natural Wash Eau de Parfum Combo
Why settle for one scent when you can have five with The Natural Wash Eau de Parfum Combo, taking you on a romantic journey through seasons and moods where summer brings sweet citrus sunshine and monsoon wraps you in woody rain-soaked vibes and autumn delivers cozy floral warmth while winter envelopes you in the vanilla-laden hug you deserve and spring offers a fresh bouquet of agarwood, jasmine, and spicy rose, all made with vegan cruelty-free love, perfect for anyone who loves variety and sustainability.
Price: INR 2,498. Available online.
Victoria’s Secret Very Sexy Her Small Eau De Parfum
Fragrances have the incredible power to evoke cherished memories and emotions, making them the perfect way to celebrate love. This Valentine’s Day, elevate your romance with the luxurious scent of Victoria’s Secret's Very Sexy, a captivating fragrance featuring juicy clementine and wild blackberry, complemented by warm woods and vanilla orchid for a sultry finish that embodies bold passion and allure.
Price: INR 6,499 (50 ml). Available online.
Lueur by MADAME
A signature scent can become a key part of someone’s identity, making fragrances a deeply personal and romantic gift choice. The perfect perfume can boost confidence, create unforgettable memories, and serve as a daily reminder of your thoughtfulness. Among the exceptional options available, Lueur by MADAME stands out with its unique floral amber notes, leaving a lasting impression.
Price: INR 3,450 (100 ml). Available online.
Fonzie Folksy Luxury Perfume Travel Set
Discover luxury on-the-go with Fonzie Folksy’s limited edition Travel Set, featuring four unisex perfumes that will have your loved one swooning this Valentine’s Day and beyond. The set includes: The Gallerie, a floral-citrus blend with a woody base; O’live It, a sweet floral for a lively, joyful scent; Evenfall, a strong aroma with Oud for a timeless style; and Runway Bows, a floral trio with a woody twist. Crafted with premium ingredients for freshness, sophistication, and longevity, each fragrance comes in a convenient 10ml bottle—perfect for jet-setters and everyday adventurers.
Price: INR 2,499. Available online.