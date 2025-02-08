Celebrate love with these exquisite Valentine’s Day fragrance sets

Oriflame Éclat Amor & Toujours Eau De Toilette for Him and Her

This Valentine’s Day, delight your loved one with the perfect fragrance that embodies love and passion. For her, Éclat Amour Intensité Eau de Toilette is a radiant fusion of fresh white florals, luscious fruits, and a refined woody base, creating a scent that is both seductive and elegant. For him, an enchanting aromatic fougère fragrance blends invigorating citrus and spices with a rich Vegetal Leather Accord, evoking masculinity and sophisticated allure. Together, these fragrances make an ideal gift set, letting you both celebrate love with scents that linger well beyond the moment.

Price: INR 2,299 & 2,399. Available online.