Understanding lipstick psychology

Have you ever picked up a lipstick and thought, ‘This is so me’? It turns out that there’s a reason for that. The shades we wear aren’t just about colour — they say something about who we are, how we feel, and even how we want to be seen by the world.

“Lipstick is more than just a cosmetic; it’s a powerful form of self-expression. The shade you choose can reveal subtle aspects of your personality, mood, and even your approach to life,” says makeup artist Rihanna Rawlani. That’s why some people naturally gravitate toward fiery reds while others feel at home in soft pinks or deep plums.

There’s something undeniable about a red lip — it’s classic, confident, and commands attention. “Red is often chosen by individuals who are extroverted, confident, and seek attention. It can also indicate a bold, adventurous personality,” explains Dr N​ Hemalatha, ​consultant clinical psychologist at KIMS Hospital, Secunderabad. Science backs this up — a study in the Journal of Experimental Social Psychology (2010) found that women who wore red lipstick were perceived as more confident and assertive, and they also reported feeling more confident themselves.

But not everyone is drawn to bold colours. Some prefer the quiet elegance of a soft nude or the delicate charm of a pink. “This is typically preferred by those who value subtlety, naturalness, and approachability. These individuals may be more introverted or reserved,” says Dr Hemalatha.

Cultural influences play a huge role in the way people pick lipstick shades. Then there are those who love the drama of deep plums and browns, shades that exude a sense of mystery. “Dark plum and brown shades indicate a sophisticated, mysterious, or creative personality,” she adds.

Lipstick choices don’t just reflect personality — they’re also influenced by mood. “People often choose colours that reflect or influence their mood. For example, someone feeling happy might choose a bright, vibrant shade, while someone feeling low might opt for a neutral colour,” Dr Hemalatha points out.

Cultural influences also play a huge role in the way people pick their lip colours. “In India, red lipstick is often associated with marriage, prosperity, and good fortune. Brides often wear bright red lipstick as part of their wedding makeup,” says Rihanna. In Western cultures, red lipstick is often seen as a symbol of power and femininity, while in some Asian cultures, softer, more natural shades are preferred.

And then there’s the influence of social media, where trends change at the speed of light. “The rise of social media has significantly influenced lipstick trends. For example, the popularity of K-beauty has brought attention to gradient lips and soft, natural shades,” the makeup artist adds.

The concept of ‘enclothed cognition’ suggests that what we wear — including makeup — can influence how we feel about ourselves. “This theory suggests that the clothes (or makeup) we wear can influence our psychological processes. Wearing bold lipstick colours like red can evoke feelings of confidence and power,” explains Dr Hemalatha.

A study conducted in 2020 about body image found that the use of makeup, including lipsticks, is positively correlated with self-esteem and body satisfaction, particularly when individuals feel they are meeting societal beauty standards.

So, the next time you reach for your favourite lipstick, know that it’s more than just a shade — it’s a statement. Whether it’s a daring red, a sultry plum, or an effortless nude, your lipstick is telling a story.