Horoscope/Angel Calendar: Here is your weekly oracle guidance for February 14–20

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 19)

A sudden revelation regarding someone will offer you complete freedom. Break free of procrastination and embrace the opportunities that the change brings. There is so much to accomplish in the days ahead, so make a detailed plan. You are being watched over by someone very kind up in heaven. Lucky colours: Light brown, rust

TAURUS (Apr 20-May 20)

Every problem has a solution; in your case, success will come only from objective compromise. Selfcontrol and patience are important virtues; do not lose them. Giving a healing energy is a blessing not everybody is blessed with. Take pride in your work. Consider getting additional education or training. Release your past as time heals. Lucky colours: Royal blue, golden

GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

You have the power to resolve any issue peacefully, provided you stay away from the drama of others. Be patient with yourself and those around you, as they are going to test your patience with their health. It is about time you make some important decisions. It is important to listen to the demands of others as well. Trust your psychic information and move on. Lucky colour: Sea green

CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

You can do anything right now. Follow your passion and go after what you want. You have the ability to attract helpful people towards you, so make the best use of this gift from the universe. Your charming personality will attract people towards you; make the best use of this planetary phase. Lucky colours: Indigo, grey, white

LEO (July 23-Aug 22)

The wheel of fortune is turning in your favour now. New beginnings will mark an end to the delays. A change in direction will offer happiness; travels, new locations, promotions, and transfers are on the cards. All these blessings are coming to you from the divine. You need to search for the meaning in life this week. Lucky colours: White, beige, turquoise blue

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sep 22)

Your passion for a great cause will empower you with strength and confidence. You will know instinctively what the universe wants you to do. You are blessed to be surrounded by people who genuinely love you and care for you. Do not give up on those you love and truly care about. Fight for justice and equality. Lucky colours: Bronze, copper, brown

LIBRA (Sep 23-Oct 22)

A new emotional situation will arise soon. You will fight a constant battle between your heart and your mind regarding the choices that you wish to make in the future. Your great intuitive insights are a blessing that you must cash in. You are free from the past, and now it is your duty to move out of the clutches that have been released long back. Relax and stay strong. Lucky colour: Yellow

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21)

Release yourself from what holds you back. You need to detox your body, mind, and soul. Your worry regarding your future is based only on a lack of self-confidence. A big situation in your life does not serve you anymore. Release your attachment to the outcome, and consider taking a more uplifting approach. Find your purpose in life, and move on from the past. Lucky colours: Silver, white, and steel grey

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21)

For those who are a little confused regarding their newfound love, emotions will have to take some important decisions. Listen to your heart and family while making these important decisions. Cut your cords with those who don’t fit into your family picture. Walking away from the situation, travel or a relocation will ease the pain. Lucky colours: Bright pink, yellow, sea blue

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19)

It is time to move on to the next level in your professional life. Awards, scholarships, promotions, and financial abundance are guaranteed in the months ahead. You are venturing into a new and positive emotional experience, with the love and blessings of your lover or spouse. This situation will have a deep and lasting spiritual impact on your life. Lucky colour: Orange

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18)

Review all your details before proceeding ahead. Do not get tempted to follow the illegal practices, as that road will lead to your downfall and nothing else. A very happy ending will mark the beginning of a new life. Your spiritual growth and insights will keep you in higher spirits. Everything in life happens for a reason. So release any regret. Lucky colours: Dark green, pista green, teal green

PISCES (Feb 19-Mar 20)

You have invested wisely in your life so far; have patience and wait for the harvest. Review your progress and make plans for your next endeavours. Consider getting an alternative approach towards life and try to find the true meaning of life. You have what it takes to be successful. Offer your gratitude to the divine. Lucky colours: Fuchsia pink, brown, bright green