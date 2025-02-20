Horoscope/Angel Calendar: Here is your weekly oracle guidance for February 21–27

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 19)

There is a lot that you can achieve in the days to come. Make a detailed plan and do not worry about the future. Overanalysing a problem will not get you the right results. Finding a middle path is the only way ahead. Work life and personal life can be a little challenging. The balancing act can be successful, provided you keep your sense of humour intact. Lucky colour: Bright pink

TAURUS (Apr 20-May 20)

Cut your cords from a situation that is not for your highest good. You know exactly what you want. You have the benefit of experience and the support of your family and friends. Use your resources wisely. Success in life will come only through objectivity and self-control. With a healing energy, move on to a brighter future. Lucky colour: Royal blue

GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Your plans regarding expansion in your career will work out well. Monitor your resources and spend wisely. New partnerships and collaborations will be fruitful in the days ahead. Make decisions wisely and detox your body, mind, and soul. If you are contemplating buying or investing in the real estate or the share market, calculate the pros and cons and proceed ahead. Lucky colours: Orange, beige

CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

All your materialistic needs will get manifested in the most magical ways. An act of kindness will amplify your blessing. Review your contracts or documents thoroughly before signing on the dotted line. A big situation will come to a conclusion, and you will finally be free. New opportunities for happiness will follow. Lucky colours: White, bright blue

LEO (July 23-Aug 22)

Choose logic over emotions. The changes are going to be sudden and in your favour. Starting a new life is exciting and full of challenges. You are finally going to find your life purpose, so with a compassionate and forgiving heart, move on. There is light at the end of the tunnel, so you can breathe a sigh of relief and make new plans. Lucky colours: Red, light pink

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sep 22)

It is safe to trust your intuitive powers. You shall be able to accomplish many tasks at once. There is a need to detox your body, mind, and soul. A good eight hours of sleep and a healthy diet will empower you. Unnecessary worry is based on a lack of self-confidence. This is your time to connect to the creator. Lucky colours: Red, purple, magenta

LIBRA (Sep 23-Oct 22)

New opportunities for excitement and adventure await you. However, there are better ways of handling a situation. Pause for reflection, and it is advisable to take suggestions from experts before proceeding ahead. Meditation will provide you with intuitive insights. The need for more sleep or time off is evident. Seek relief from stress and try deep relaxation. Lucky colour: Bright yellow

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21)

There is so much to be grateful for. Financial success and a promise of an abundant retirement life are guaranteed. With the love and support of your family, you shall enjoy the fruits of your labour. Currently, your life is wonderful, and you are thriving through the power of positive thinking. Your success will inspire many around you. Search for the meaning in life. Lucky colours: Purple, light lavender

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21)

Take great pride in your excellent work and consider getting an additional education or training. Working in a team will fetch great results and relocations. A dream-come-true situation is getting manifested. Choose logic over emotions. Committed romantic relationships will sweep you off your feet. Move ahead with confidence. Lucky colours: Fuchsia pink, bright red

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19)

A great deal of changes are going to happen, both in your personal and professional life. Delays will end, and the wheel of fortune will start moving now. Regroup your energies and work harder for great results. Monitor your health, blood pressure, and lower back pains. Consider alternative therapies for relief. Lucky colours: All pastel shades

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18)

Use your financial resources wisely. Embrace your inner child. New friends or rekindled relationships will take you on a trip down memory lane. You have the gift of vision, opportunity, and inspiration. You shall get a chance to do something amazing for the humankind. With a sense of gratitude, move ahead and claim your personal power. Lucky colours: Olive green, sea green

PISCES (Feb 19-Mar 20)

A change in job or a promotion is on the cards. Everything in life happens for a reason, so release any sense of regret and embrace the opportunity for happiness. Search for the silver lining. Focus your time and attention only on the project ahead. It is time you take the leap of faith and do what you have always wanted to do. Lucky colours: Silver, white and all shades of green