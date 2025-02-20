How Alekha Advani nailed the ultimate pre-wedding glow

Alekha Advani’s pre-wedding glow is the perfect blend of modern elegance and timeless charm. As she prepares for her big day with Aadar Jain, her bridal beauty stands out as a lesson in understated glam. With soft, sculpted makeup and luminous, multi-tonal hair, every detail of her look reflects a refined yet natural aesthetic.
Pre-Wedding Shine: Alekha nailed it
Alekha's makeup focused on enhancing her natural features while adding a touch of bridal radiance. A flawless matte base provided the perfect canvas for sculpted cheeks with a subtle flush of pink, bringing a fresh and healthy glow. Her eyes, rimmed with soft kohl and accentuated with fluttery lashes, created an enchanting gaze. The choice of a nude-pink lip tied everything together, balancing sophistication with an effortless, romantic touch.
Her hair was another standout feature—voluminous waves that framed her face with soft dimension. Opting for cool, ashy tones, Alekha entrusted Sneha J. Jhaveri and Neetu Jha to craft a custom colour that subtly enhanced her look. Babylights with tip-outs added delicate pops of coluor that caught the light beautifully. The result was a luminous effect that looked effortlessly chic, especially when styled in cascading curls.
Talking about her wedding tresses, Alekha said, “For my wedding I wanted a more natural and fresh look with tones of brown and ash. So I came to meet Sneha at Vous salon. I really enjoyed my experience because she was so particular about my hair colour, the process, she made me feel calm throughout , gave me a deep conditioning treatment as well and made me feel special as I prepared for the big day.”
Dressed in a gold mirror-work lehenga, Alekha embodied contemporary royalty. Her choice of statement polki jewellery with emerald accents added a regal touch, seamlessly complementing her overall look. As she steps into a new chapter, her bridal beauty—meticulously curated from hair to makeup—offers a glimpse into a style that is both timeless and effortlessly radiant.