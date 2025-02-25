The curly hair starter pack Mia Thermopolis would wish to have!

We disagree with Paolo's opinion of curly hair. Curls can be beautiful if you give them a chance. So put your straightener down, open up your mind and check out our guide for your mane!

There’s a particular scene in The Princess Diaries that has stuck with every curly girl out there, you know exactly which one we’re talking about! That token makeover scene where they turn Mia into a princess (we know you're reading this in Paolo's assistants' voices).

They took her curls and of course, straightened them! While this would’ve been the dream for any early 2000s girl, in 2025 we are embracing the curls!