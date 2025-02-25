The curly hair starter pack Mia Thermopolis would wish to have!

We disagree with Paolo's opinion of curly hair. Curls can be beautiful if you give them a chance. So put your straightener down, open up your mind and check out our guide for your mane!
There’s a particular scene in The Princess Diaries that has stuck with every curly girl out there, you know exactly which one we’re talking about! That token makeover scene where they turn Mia into a princess (we know you're reading this in Paolo's assistants' voices).
They took her curls and of course, straightened them! While this would’ve been the dream for any early 2000s girl, in 2025 we are embracing the curls!
Our moms were right, oiling our hair is the key to healthy hair! A healthy scalp = happy curls. Haircare starts at scalp care so make sure to do frequent oil massages. Make sure you find an oil that best suits your hair type!
Frizz is the main issue for curly hair types. Starting off with a good gentle shampoo is key to achieving the best curls of your life! Try to stay away from shampoos with sulfates but if you've noticed that sulfates work for you then by all means, go ahead!
Pro tip: Try using a shampoo brush to stimulate circulation and to make sure your hair is free from all the dirt!
After we clean our hair, it's time to replenish the moisture in your hair. We would recommend deep conditioning your hair once a week! For other wash days, find a conditioner that strikes a perfect balance between protein and moisture! To check if your hair needs more protein than moisture, pull your curl down. If it springs up instantly, your hair has enough protein! But if it looks limp and stays down, it's time to whip up a protein mask.
Don’t just condition and leave — leave in the love. Curly hair is naturally very thirsty for moisture. So after you wash off your conditioner, make sure you apply a leave-in conditioner. A good thing to remember is the thicker the leave-in, the lesser you need to use. This small tip could prevent greasy and weighed-down curls! We love volume around here. The bigger the hair, the harder they stare! Take a small amount of the conditioner and pick your method of curling! There's scrunching, finger-coiling, brush styling and so much more!
To make sure your curls last, you need a gel to lock in all the work we just did! Opt for a curl-defining gel with a light hold for defined curls without the crunchy feel! Make sure to scrunch out the crunch for bouncy curls that stay poppin' all day. This is key to ensuring your hair stays curly all week without any 'why don't you straighten your hair?' comments!
You need an oil to smooth any frizz that could've shown up during this busy washday. A good serum locks in moisture and ensures your curls are soft and bouncy. It’s also like a quick fix for your curls on those 'not today' mornings.
Where most curly girls and guys struggle is dealing with the curls the next morning. The key to having good curls for an extended amount of time is taking care of it during the night. Protect your curls while you snooze. This satin wrap keeps frizz at bay and preserves those curls for the next day’s gorgeousness. If bonnets night scare your roommate when they go for their 2 am snack, we recommend silk pillowcases! Just as good but without any scares!
We promise this routine isn't as scary as it looks! Once you get the hang of it, you can fly through this in ten minutes. Plus it's much easier than frying your hair every weekend, no we didn't mean to attack you. Curls are fun when you let them be natural instead of forcing them to be something they're not. Why not give your curls a whirl?