Horoscope/Angel Calendar: Here is your weekly oracle guidance for February 28–March 7

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 19)

You have performed your duties well. It’s now time to move on to the next project. Awards, scholarships, or promotions are on the cards. Committed romantic relationships will sweep you off your feet. Situations of heart will keep you happy and contented. Spiritual growth will bring you ultimate joy. Meditation will provide answers to all your queries. Lucky colours: Bright pink

TAURUS (Apr 20-May 20)

Embrace your inner child and do not let the child inside you die. Treat yourself kindly and surround yourself with friends and family. Relive your childhood. Domestic or international travels or relocations are foreseen. You have invested wisely in the past. Now wait for the rewards. Review your progress and make the next move. Lucky colours: Moss green, rose red

GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Believe in yourself and listen to your heart. Take the leap of faith and do what gives you joy. If you are planning to pursue a career in the field of acting, modelling, dancing, or freelancing, this is the perfect time for you. The universe is providing you with a chance to do something amazing. Your success is a sense of wonder for many. Lucky colours: Light mauve, purple

CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

This week is all about mingling with your inner child, friends and relatives. You might have unexpected guests coming this week. Monitor for evil eyes and seek guidance if you feel low. You will evolve spiritually this week. There is something better waiting for you. Do what you know is right at this time. Lucky colours: Magenta, navy blue

LEO (July 23-Aug 22)

You have so much to accomplish in this lifetime. Make a detailed plan and proceed ahead. In the coming days, you will have to act upon your plan. Your creativity will be rewarded. Overseas settlement, travels, or relocations, either in India or abroad, are on the cards. Your plans will work out as expected, so be sure of what you wish. Lucky colours: Beige, rust orange

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sep 22)

ou have done your best. Review your progress but make plans for your new endeavours. Hard work can exhaust you and your resources. So ask for help. Trying too hard to please others is not the right way ahead. If you wish to enroll yourself in acting, dancing, or sports, this is your time. Do take the leap of faith. Lucky colours: Brown, pista green

LIBRA (Sep 23-Oct 22)

Make a wish, and your dreams will become reality. It is safe to trust people who are offering you their love and guidance. You have the ability to accomplish many things at once. Keep your eyes on the big picture and leave the final details to others. Your experience of a lifetime will lead to great success, and your genuine concern for others will surely make many hearts flutter. Lucky colours: Orange, gold

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21)

This week is all about celebrations. For those who are a tad emotionally imbalanced, you need to seek out other possibilities for happiness as well. Look for the magic in life and be aware of your emotions. Everything happens for a reason, so release any sense of regret and embrace the opportunities for happiness. Search for the silver lining, and you shall remain happy. Lucky colour: Sea green

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21)

t’s time to make some important decisions in your life. Be clear about what you want and take action. You need to detox your body, mind, and soul before proceeding ahead. Seek out other possibilities of happiness and passive therapy. Look for the magic in life and be aware of your emotions. The love and blessings of your loved ones will fill your life. Lucky colours: Off-white, teal green

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19)

Starting a new life and finding your purpose is never easy. This is your time to move on and start new beginnings. Follow your heart and you shall be able to proceed ahead. There will be people who will offer their unconditional love and support to you. You can manifest the life you want and what you need will appear. Lucky colours: Royal blue, midnight black

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18)

A dream-come-true situation is getting manifested. Believe in yourself and do what pleases you. New beginnings will end the delays and there will be a change in direction. Nurture yourself and those you love. You have the ability to make anything more beautiful with your advice. There are people who look up to you, so live up to your standards. Lucky colours: Red, lavender

PISCES (Feb 19-Mar 20)

You have the power to manifest whatever you put your heart and soul into. Go after what you want and do not get distracted by temptations. You have the ability to attract helpful people. Thrive through the power of positive thinking. Your success will inspire many. This is also your time to get some divine guidance. Lucky colour: Yellow