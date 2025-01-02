Revamp your skincare routine in 2025 with these essentials

Come 2025 and its time to let your skin breathe and recuperate! Here are the2025 essentials for your skincare that you could consider adding to your vanity.
For that soft and supple lips try Blur India’s latest innovation, ‘ Its Giving Honey Lip Oil’. With honey and vegan ingredients, it gives a natural shine to the lips bidding goodbye to all the cracks. It is easy to apply, is non-sticky and keeps your lips plump for a long time. The lip oil comes in variants like orange, watermelon, strawberry, honey, and grape. Available online.
With the Laneige Strong Barrier Minis Set, be prepared to remove all the tiredness from the face and have a fresh glow always. With Cream Skin Cerapeptide moisturiser, Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturiser and Water Sleeping Mask which fit into your vanity or bag, you can now have the glow anytime, anywhere. Available online.
This KIKO Milano Invisible Lip Liner, as goes the name, creates a colourless barrier between the lip gloss and lipstick which prevents it from merging with each other. It can be used over any shade from light to dark and gives a smooth finish. Available online.
This Moisture Boost Glow Cream from O3+ is packed with a formula that lends 48+ hours of instant hydration to your skin. It is oil free and thus one ceases to experience any discomfort due to the stickiness of oil. Available online.
Check out the power of Coffee cleansing with dusky India’s Robusta Coffee Face Polisher. This new launch helps you to get a bright , smooth and supple skin from the first use itself. With ingredients like sesame oil, moringa oil, shea butter, coffee powder, brown sugar and more, its helps in the exfoliation of dead skin cells, unclogs pores and reduces dark spots in all skin types. Available online.