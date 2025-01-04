5 serums to stock up on this New Year

Indulge takes a look at five must-have serums that would help your skin stay hydrated, moisturised and spot-free this New Year.
For dry and chapped skin the Aqua Surge Body Serum from ITC Dermafique might work wonders. It helps in nourishing the skin and making it soft by keeping it hydrated for a long time. Another advantage of using it is that it protects the skin from the harsh sun.
Price Rs 549. Available online.
To have a skin that is moisturised deep within the skin layers, one could try the FCL HA4 Plus Serum. Its unique formula blends four varieties of hyaluronic acids which helps in hydrating the skin and keeping it plump and supple. It also helps in boosting the natural hyaluronic level of the skin and keeps it moisturized and nourished internally.
Price Rs 2100. Available online.
While the benefits of Avocado for the skin is not unknown, this Avocado Serum by The Skin Diet Company is a complete game-changer. Non-sticky, highly absorbing, soothing, moisturizing and reducing fine lines and wrinkles with its AM/ PM formulation is what makes it stand apart. Ingredients like Avocado Oil, Squalene, Jojoba, Linolenic acid and Biosaccharide gum helps it work faster in solving all skin problems.
Price: Rs 1250. Available online.
With the goodness of Green Tea which has time and again been proved as one of the essential ingredients for having good skin, this Green Tea Seed Hyaluronic Serum special set from Innisfree is all you need to have that perfect spot-free skin with a glow. Comprising the Green Tea Seed Hyaluronic Serum and Cream, it moisturizes the skin and keeps it refreshed. It is suggested to use the two together for better results.
Price Rs 2200. Available online.
If you want to have a skin that glows and makes head turn, then the Skin Deli’s Radiant Beams Brightening Serum is your go-to secret. Packed with the wisdom of Ayurveda and combined with modern science, this serum with kesar and niacinamide helps to brighten, polish and resurface the skin. It helps in evening uneven skin tones and fades dark spots, leaving the skin spotless and radiant.
Price Rs 699. Available online.