5 serums to stock up on this New Year

With the goodness of Green Tea which has time and again been proved as one of the essential ingredients for having good skin, this Green Tea Seed Hyaluronic Serum special set from Innisfree is all you need to have that perfect spot-free skin with a glow. Comprising the Green Tea Seed Hyaluronic Serum and Cream, it moisturizes the skin and keeps it refreshed. It is suggested to use the two together for better results.

Price Rs 2200. Available online.