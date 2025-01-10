Ishaan Khatter turns brand ambassador for world’s first ‘ayurvedistry’ brand indē wild

Luxury Ayurvedic beauty brand indē wild has unveiled a transformative partnership with film star and youth icon Ishaan Khatter. This groundbreaking collaboration challenges traditional beauty norms and celebrates a more inclusive, dynamic approach to self-care. As the brand’s first-ever male ambassador, Ishaan brings his youthful energy, international appeal, and artistic sensibility to a partnership that perfectly embodies indē wild’s innovative, boundary-pushing spirit.

The campaign is not just a product launch; it’s a cultural moment that redefines beauty standards. The imagery moves beyond conventional advertising, offering a sophisticated, evocative exploration of self-care rituals. With a contemporary, minimalist aesthetic, the visuals weave together sensuality and strength, portraying self-care as intentional, holistic, and accessible to all. Each image seamlessly integrates modern grooming with ancient Ayurvedic traditions, creating an inclusive message of effortless elegance.

At the campaign’s core is Ishaan Khatter, portrayed as the embodiment of the female gaze—a bold redefinition of male grooming for the modern era. The intimate, minimalist aesthetic highlights texture—bare skin, the iconic Champi Hair Oil, and its sleek circular bottle, which effortlessly becomes an extension of Ishaan’s persona. The imagery captures moments of quiet reflection, fluid movement, and playful spontaneity, all while championing a gender-neutral approach to beauty.

Ishaan reflects on the personal significance of the Champi ritual: "It’s something I’ve known since childhood, a deeply rooted tradition that helps me reconnect with myself amidst my busy schedule. Indē wild has reminded me of the importance of self-care rituals. It’s not just about using products—it’s about embracing a practice. I love that these products are designed for everyone, regardless of gender. They’re not just cosmetics; they’re tools for holistic well-being."

The vision behind indē wild was born from the rich Ayurvedic heritage of founder Diipa Büller-Khosla, whose mother is an Ayurvedic practitioner and dermatologist. Growing up immersed in Ayurvedic wisdom, Diipa saw the potential to merge ancient beauty rituals with modern science, creating products that were not only effective but also culturally significant. As the brand’s driving force, Diipa’s passion for holistic wellness and clean science led to the creation of Ayurvedistry™—a term she coined to describe the fusion of Ayurveda with contemporary beauty practices.